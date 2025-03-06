Meet NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas' family — inside his life away from the spotlight

America is about to see a whole lot more of celebrated anchor Tom Llamas after it was announced he would be taking over from Lester Holt hosting NBC Nightly News.

As a prominent and charismatic TV correspondent, Tom, 45, is known for his sharp reporting and engaging presence, but what do we know about the man away from the cameras?

Here's an insight into Tom's family life and the loved-ones who play a significant role in his journey.

Tom's career

Tom has built a successful career in journalism, becoming one of the most recognized faces in broadcast news. He started his career in local news, working for NBC in Miami, and eventually moved to national prominence as a reporter for ABC News where he often substituted for David Muir on World News Tonight.

Tom is a familiar face on NBC

He moved back to NBC in 2021 where he's served as a stand-in for Lester on NBC Nightly News as well as anchoring the primetime newscast NBC News NOW and hosting the Top Story show.

Who is Tom Llamas' wife?

Llamas is married to Jennifer Llamas who is a media producer from New Orleans. She began her career in the broadcast industry and works behind the cameras rather than in front of them like her husband.

Tom and his wife Jennifer have been married since 2006

There are different reports as to how they met with some suggesting the couple connected while attending Loyola, and others say they became an item after they both worked at MSNBC.

They tied the knot on June 10, 2006.

Their three children

Tom Llamas with his wife and three kids

The pair became parents in 2013 when they welcomed their daughter Malena.

Two years later their second daughter, Juliette came into the world.

In 2017, their third child, a baby boy called Thomas completed their family.

Fatherhood

Whilst Tom adores his work, his kids are everything to him. "They bring so much happiness to me and my wife," he told Yahoo.

"You have this assumption that kids are going to be [just like you] but they’re their own person and it’s better that way. They’re their own people, completely.

"It’s opened my eyes to a new way of living and life. It’s wonderful."

Moving to the 'burbs'

They moved to the suburbs from NYC

Tom previously confessed that "raising kids in the city is tough," and in 2022, the family moved to the 'burbs'.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! at the time, he said: "I wasn't sure what would happen. But it's been almost a month and we love it. The kids are enjoying the neighborhood and backyard and we're enjoying a break from the city that never sleeps.

"We have a ton of colleagues that live out here so there's already a built-in community. We're also trying to recruit all of our city friends to also make the jump because we miss them!"