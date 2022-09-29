Exclusive: Tom Llamas talks intense reporting as his show celebrates anniversary The Today star is reaching new heights

Tom Llamas is celebrating a year of Top Story, his NBC News evening streaming show that aims to deliver straight news stories along with ones with less coverage.

The NBC and beloved Today Show star speaks exclusively with HELLO! about how his show has grown in the past year and where he plans to take it.

"Some of our segments and stories that have gained the most traction online have been from our 'The Americas' series which covers stories from Latin America and issues affecting Hispanics," he proudly states.

Tom also talks about reporting on-the-ground, saying it "elevates the broadcast because we are completely connected to what is happening on the ground."

He did detail some of the emotional toll that came from reporting on stories such as war-torn Ukraine and the devastating shooting in Uvalde.

"From Ukraine I will never forget the brave mothers," he says. "The first images I recorded from the war were the packed families at the border with Poland. Women and children trying to squeeze through and being crunched up against border gates…I will never forget that."

Tom's show, Top Story, has grown exponentially in the year since it launched

He continued: "In Uvalde part of the challenge was trying to understand 'why' when it came to the inaction from the police department. So when I had an opportunity to question those in charge I wanted to make sure we got clear answers on what went wrong."

Tom sees the opportunity for Top Story to grow, adding: "Regardless of where or how you consume news I want to make sure Top Story is there as an option for viewers.

"We have a young and dynamic staff that is the true backbone of Top Story so I want to make sure they're thriving, growing, and innovating."

And on a personal front, he's seeing change as well, having moved from New York City, home to NBC News studios, to the "'burbs," as he calls it, with his wife and three children.

The NBC anchor is enjoying life outside of the city with his wife and three children

"I wasn't sure what would happen," he says. "But it's been almost a month and we love it. The kids are enjoying the neighborhood and backyard and we're enjoying a break from the city that never sleeps.

"We have a ton of colleagues that live out here so there's already a built-in community. We're also trying to recruit all of our city friends to also make the jump because we miss them!"

