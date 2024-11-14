Meet Today's Craig Melvin's famous wife and their adorable two children

Craig Melvin's legions of loyal fans will be delighted at the news they'll be seeing even more of him on Today, as he replaces Hoda Kotb on Today.

But behind the scenes, he also has the best support network with his devoted wife and their two kids rallying him on.

Craig isn't the only famous face in his home, his other half is Lindsay Czarniak.

The sports anchor and reporter has been married to Craig since 2011.

They met working at the NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C three years before tying the knot.

Here's what we know about Lindsay and the two children she shares with Craig.

She's a broadcaster

There's no doubt that it can be hectic in the Melvin household as they juggle their careers and raise son Delano, and daughter, Sybil.

But Lindsay says: "We make it work and it's been very, very helpful to have someone who understands crazy hours."

Craig and Lindsay were friends before their relationship turned romantic.

They were colleagues before things turned romantic

"That night when we met, there was something that clicked," she told People. "And it wasn't necessarily that I knew, 'I have to be with this guy.' But it was like, 'I don't want to be with anyone else that I'd hung out with.'

"It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you've known for a really, really long time."

Lindsay is an actress too

Lindsay and Craig no longer work together. Lindsay is a FOX NFL and FOX NASCAR reporter for FOX Sports and previously worked for ESPN and SportsCenter.

She adores her job and says she loves to "talk about the game," and help people understand it.

Lindsay also has acting credentials under her belt and told Washington Life Magazine: "I love theater and one of my favorite things is going to movies and concerts. I could spend all day at a movie theater, especially if scary movies are playing."

She starred in the 2000 movie, Aquarius, and the horror flick, Ghosts Don't Exist.

Lindsay also joined the cast of America's Best Racing's A Stake in Stardom as a minority interest racehorse owner.

Raising two children

Craig and Lindsay live in the suburbs of Connecticut and although their careers mean they spend a fair amount of time apart, the Today anchor says: "It's been hard, but thank God for FaceTime."

Their son was born on March 10, 2014 and they welcomed their daughter on November 5, 2016.

They're proud parents to their kids

Delano turned 10 in 2024 and his parents shared a heartfelt Instagram message.

“In the blink of an eye our little boy went from the baby who made us parents to the fun loving, caring 10 year old kid we adore," they wrote. "I think one of the coolest things is when you find yourself just really enjoying the time you get to spend together as they grow, experiencing the things they love and seeing it all through their eyes."

The couple describes Sybil as "the life of the party," and she's incredibly athletic.

Craig has confessed in the past that her confidence can make him "teary."

She's so proud of Craig

Lindsay was full of emotion when Craig was named as Hoda Kotb's replacement on Today.

On November 14, when the announcement was made, Craig thanked his supportive wife who posted several messages on social media.

"HUGE news. Just HUGE. I’m so incredibly proud of you," she wrote in one Instagram Story.

"What a journey this has been. We can’t wait to watch you Melvin."

She added: "I am crying because I am just so proud of Melvin and happy for him."