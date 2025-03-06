Picture This star Hero Fiennes Tiffin's famous family revealed

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is one of Hollywood's rising stars. Following his breakout role in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the actor earned his leading man status in 2019, thanks to the After franchise, which spawned five films.

As he continues to chart his meteoric ascent, Hero, 27, has since worked with the legendary director, Guy Ritchie, appearing in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and as of 2025, he's collaborated with Bridgerton's Simone Ashley on Picture This, a new romcom from Amazon Prime.

A member of the Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes family, which includes Oscar-winning actors and esteemed directors, it's hardly surprising that Hero has inherited a passion for performing. While he has a horde of A-list uncles and aunts in his corner, however, the 27-year-old has also stressed the importance of securing roles on his own merit, and in spite of any famous family ties.

Find out who he's related to here…

Hero's parents

Hero is the son of film director Martha Fiennes and cinematographer George Tiffin. Best known for her work on Onegin (1999) and Chromophobia (2005), Martha is the recipient of a BAFTA nomination, and won the British Newcomer of the Year award via the London Film Critics' Circle.

© Getty Hero Fiennes-Tiffin pictured with his director mum Martha Fiennes

As for his father, George Tiffin has served as a cinematographer on Arena (1991), American Masters (2005) and The Spirit (2007). While less is known about George's side of the family, Martha's is filled with A-list names, including Ralph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes, who are Hero's maternal uncles. Meanwhile, documentary filmmaker Sophie Fiennes is his aunt.

Back in 2019, Hero was asked about his parents in an interview with the Evening Standard. Explaining that he likes to keep work separate from his family, the Harry Potter alum said: "I'm relatively quiet in my actions, I'd rather get the job done and let it speak for itself.

© WireImage Hero has always been determined to get roles on his own

"Even my mum finds out most of my stuff about work through my agent. I've been lucky to have the family and the opportunities that I've had, so I'm conscious of trying to get some work done without the help."

For Hero, entering the acting industry was never a given and it took a while for him to realise that it was what he wanted to do. Fortunately, his mother and father, who are no longer together, were in his corner. "They've always been a perfect balance of supportive and realistic. Being in the industry, they're very aware of how easily things can fall through, so I've always had a plan B," Hero recalled to W Magazine.

Hero's famous uncles

Hero has no shortage of aunts and uncles on his mother's side, and most of them are famous. Ralph Fiennes is revered as one of Britain's most popular and well-known actors, who has starred in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as Schindler's List (1993), The English Patient (1996), Maid in Manhattan (2002), The Menu (2022) and most recently, Conclave (2024).

© Photo: Getty Images Hero's uncle is Ralph Fiennes

While Hero and Ralph both appeared in the sixth Harry Potter movie, they have always kept their careers separate. Quizzed about his beloved nephew in an interview, a beaming Ralph replied that while he's happy to give him advice, Hero is "confident" and "cool" and "on his own journey".

He is also related to Shakespeare in Love star Joseph Fiennes

Hero is also a nephew to Joseph Fiennes, who is internationally recognised for Shakespeare in Love (1998), Enemy at the Gates (2001) and The Handmaid's Tale (2017–2021). Coincidentally, Joseph will soon play Hero's father in the upcoming series, Young Sherlock.