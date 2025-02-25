The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo marks personal milestone amid filming for season four

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is celebrating his birthday. The actor – who is currently shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in LA – turned 44 on Tuesday, February 25. While it's unclear how he'll mark the occasion, Manuel has been spending plenty of time with his girlfriend, Audrey McGraw in the city, so we reckon she'll have something planned.

© Getty Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is celebrating his 44th birthday

Earlier this month, it was announced that Manuel had reunited with his co-stars Becki Newton, Angus Sampson and Neve Campbell to film season four. While Audrey, 23, is typically based in New York, she appears to be staying in California with her TV star beau.

Speaking with Tudum, co-executive producer and co-showrunner, Ted Humphrey, confirmed that production was underway. "Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," Ted shared from the set.

© Netflix Manuel has been filming season four of The Lincoln Lawyer

"But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on."

"And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well," he continued. "As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4 so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

Manuel pictured with his girlfriend Audrey McGraw

Manuel has yet to post snippets from the set, but both he and Audrey have uploaded photos and videos from their joint adventures. Just last week, model and singer Audrey gave fans a glimpse of their night out as she shared a video of Manuel dancing.

Days before, Audrey and Manuel had also enjoyed a dinner with friends, after meeting, Emerson Miller, James Jordan and Billy Bob Thornton at a restaurant.

© Instagram Earlier this month, Manuel and Audrey headed to dinner with friends

A notoriously private couple, while Audrey and Manuel have refrained from discussing one another directly, in a 2024 interview with HOLA!, The Lincoln Lawyer star was asked if he considered himself "lucky in love".

"Yes, I do. Thank God," Manuel replied. "Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There's a lot of love in my life."

WATCH: The Lincoln Lawyer season three – trailer

A major source of support, Audrey has joined Manuel at several high-profile events and notably travelled with him to Mexico in December, where he promoted his Netflix horror mystery film, Pedro Páramo. She then accompanied him to the Los Cabos International Film Festival.