TV fans are spending all night binge-watching 'breathtaking' and 'terrifying' new thriller series

TV fans are spending all night watching Prime Video's new thriller, Fear, starring Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Vigil actress Anjli Mohindra.

The three-parter follows married couple Martyn and Rebecca, who move their family from London to their dream home in Glasgow. But things quickly take a dark turn when their downstairs neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes their life a misery and pushes them to their limits.

WATCH: The trailer for Prime Video thriller Fear

Viewers have been full of praise for the gripping show on social media, with many binge-watching all three episodes in one sitting.

One fan penned: "Finished #Fear on Prime. Geesh that was a terrifying emotional rollercoaster & great twist too. Loved every minute; not a dull moment & the whole cast were amazing. Kudos to @martin_compston & @AnjMohindra who knocked it out the park. Outstanding everyone," while another added: "Binged it all last night, loved it."

© Prime Video Martin Compston and Anjli Mohindra star in Fear

A third viewer wrote: "Wow! Fear is top class! It's scary, emotional, absolutely gripping & bloody brilliant! Fantastic performances from all but especially @martin_compston @AnjMohindra. Solly McLeod & James Cosmo. Wow! That was quite a ride - Superb," while others described the show as "breathtaking" and "excellent".

For those yet to tune into the thriller, which is based on Dirk Kurbjuweit's novel of the same name, it sees Martyn and Rebecca move into their new Glasgow home with their two children.

© Prime Video Solly McLeod plays Jan

Their new life seems idyllic at first, but when their neighbour Jan starts making unnerving comments to Rebecca, "it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating," the synopsis teases.

© Prime Video Viewers are loving the gripping series

"Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

On why she signed up for the show, Anjli told HELLO! and other press that she "snapped up the chance" to work with Martin on a "unique thriller". "It plays into a lot of themes that I haven't seen explored yet, like PTSD, men's mental health, smart devices and paranoia," explained the actress. "There were loads of different things that just made this really stand out."

The series follows a couple who move into a new home in Glasgow

Meanwhile, Scottish actor Martin said the show's Glasgow setting was a big draw. "The fact that we we're going to film something in Glasgow and in the West End, which is a place you never really see a lot of on the big screen, which is beautiful area."

He added that the "amazing scripts" and "great team" made saying yes to the show "a no-brainer".

Fear is available to watch on Prime Video.