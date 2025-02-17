Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals candle-lit Valentine's date after co-star romance reports

Call the Midwife star Helen George shared a photo of her candle-lit Valentine's Day celebrations on Sunday night.

The actress enjoyed an evening at the riverside restaurant, The Watermans Arms, in Barnes and marked the occasion with a post to her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a snap of her table, filled with tasty-looking plates of steak, chips and two glasses of red wine, the 44-year-old penned: "The most delicious Valentine's over-ordering. Hearts and stomachs full," tagging a man named Dan Innes in the post.

© @helenrgeorge / Instagram Helen George enjoyed a candle-lit Valentine's Day dinner

It comes over a year after reports of a romance between Helen and her former Call the Midwife co-star Olly Rix, who played her on-screen husband. The pair had reportedly grown close after splitting from their respective partners.

At the time, Helen had split from her partner of seven years, Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two daughters, Wren Ivy and Lark. Meanwhile, Olly had separated from his make-up artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri, whom he'd been dating since 2016.

© Laurence Cendrowicz Helen George as Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife

After Helen was pictured leaving Olly's home in West London, a spokesperson for the actress told The Sun: "Yes, she went to visit a friend for a cup of tea — like all friends do — and as we have always said, there is nothing more to this."

Months later, it was reported that the actors had drifted apart and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

Olly left Call the Midwife in series 13 when his character Matthew moved to New York. At the time, HELLO! understood that the door had been left open for the actor.

© Shutterstock Helen split from Jack Ashton in 2023

Addressing the storyline in a recent interview, Helen said that she doesn't know what's in store for Trixie and Matthew. "Who knows!" she told the Radio Times. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens."

Helen is currently starring in the latest series of Call the Midwife, which follows the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House as they navigate the new challenges brought by the 1970s.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Helen stars in series 14 of Call the Midwife

Helen's future on the show was left uncertain at the end of series 13, when Trixie revealed her plans to join Matthew in New York.

Confirming her return ahead of series 14, Helen said she was "always planning to come back". She told Virginradio.co.uk: "It's bigger than ever and I guess it's quite a return for Trixie because she's coming back sans-husband, so that's an interesting twist."