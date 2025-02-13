Keeley Hawes teams up with Line of Duty star in new thriller - see first look

Prime Video has shared a first look at its new thriller series, The Assassin, starring Keeley Hawes, Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty) – and it looks gripping!

The six-part series, penned by writing duo Harry and Jack Williams, is set on a remote Greek island and follows retired assassin Julie (Hawes) who is forced to work alongside her estranged son Edward (Highmore) as they fight for survival. Amid questions about Edward's paternity and Julie's dangerous past catching up with her, the duo are forced to flee the island and go on the run.

WATCH: Keeley Hawes is currently starring in Miss Austen

Keeley and Freddie, who are both executive producers, lead the cast alongside Shalom, as well as Gina Gershon (Riverdale, New Amsterdam), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean), Alan Dale (Dynasty, Lost) and Gerald Kyd (The Swarm, The Split).

Rounding out the main cast are Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine, Cursed), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File, No Time To Die).

© Robert Viglasky / Prime Video Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore star in the series

So, what can viewers expect?

The series sees Edward, armed with questions about his paternity, struggle to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But when the moment finally presents itself, things take a dangerous turn as Julie's past comes back to bite her and the pair are forced to flee the island.

The synopsis continues: "Edward's quest for truth clashes with Julie's secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits. Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe."

© Marq Riley / Prime Video Keeley plays Julie

Keeley said working on the show was "an absolute joy", while Freddie described the writing as "thrilling".

The Bodyguard star said in a statement: "I feel so lucky to have spent the summer in Athens with the wonderful Freddie Highmore and surrounded by a cast and crew of such high calibre. Bringing Jack and Harry's spectacular scripts to life was an absolute joy - going to work has never been so much fun. I hope everyone enjoys The Assassin as much as we did"

Freddie added: "It doesn't get better than a Greek adventure alongside the lovely and incomparable Keeley Hawes! I'm really excited for people to glimpse some of what we've been up to."

© Des Willie / Prime Video Freddie plays Edward

The actor continued: "It was a joy to collaborate with such a brilliant cast and crew, and I feel very lucky that Harry and Jack Williams entrusted us with their characteristically thrilling writing… Other than that, all I can say is that it’s going to be quite some six episodes!"

The Assassin will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.