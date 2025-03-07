TV fans are binge-watching 'gritty' and 'superb' new detective drama in one sitting

TV watchers can't get enough of new detective series, Get Millie Black, with many binge-watching all five episodes in one sitting.

Starring Tamara Lawrance, the drama follows talented detective Millie-Jean Black, who returns to her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, after being forced out of Scotland Yard. Millie joins the Jamaican police force and takes on a missing persons case that threatens to upend her life when it intersects with another investigation that brings Scotland Yard detective Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie) to Kingston.

WATCH: Are you watching Get Millie Black?

It's safe to say viewers are loving the new series and have wasted no time binge-watching the entire boxset.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "#GetMillieBlack for me was superb, just finished watching all five episodes and hope it returns for another season," while another hailed the series as "excellent".

A third viewer penned: "Binged it last night. Well worth it for most part. Didn't skip a beat and opened up subtitles to help with the Jamaican patois, it made all the difference. It just flowed. Great to have this genre produced with a different approach, both tender & raw together," while another added: "I watched the first episode of #GetMillieBlack on Channel 4. It's raw, gritty and intense. I'm looking forward to seeing how the story expands and where it goes."

© Channel 4 / HBO / Des Willie Tamara Lawrence stars as Millie-Jean Black

Others called for the show's return with a second season, with one fan writing: "Hopefully season 2 gets greenlit," while another added: "Get Millie Black on is so good! Love to see a [Jamaican] drama. Hope there is a season 2."

As it stands, the series, which premiered in the US in November last year and Channel 4 in March, has not been renewed by Channel 4 and HBO. It's possible that the co-production will make a decision about season two after viewing figures from both the US and UK have been assessed.

For those yet to catch up on the series, it sees London-raised Millie return home to Jamaica after her mother's passing and join the Kingston police force. When a local girl goes missing, Millie and her partner uncover connections to a prominent family – just as a Scotland Yard detective arrives with his own agenda.

© Channel 4 / HBO / Des Willie Joe Dempsie plays Luke

The synopsis continues: "Haunted by the ghosts of a sibling who refuses to be saved and a child who can't be found, Millie's search for the truth leads her on an intercontinental chase that threatens to blow up her world."

Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie plays Luke Holborn, alongside Joan actor Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Millie's detective partner Curtis and Chyna McQueen as Millie's sister, Hibiscus.

Anjli Mohindra, Shernet Swearine and Christopher Daley also star.

© Channel 4 / HBO / Fernandez Hevia Fans are loving the new series

Leading lady Tamara described the series as "tense and surprising" with "so many unexpected twists of fate and of character".

"It has this propulsive pace with an unsettling undertone; you suspect something is up, but you don't see it coming," said the actress.

Get Millie Black is available to stream on Channel 4.