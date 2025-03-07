All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shenton reveals behind-the-scenes glimpse after season 6 update

All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton has shared a behind-the-scenes look at season six. The cast returned to Yorkshire in February to commence filming for the Channel 5 period drama's upcoming series, which we'd expect to arrive later this year.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actress, who plays Helen Herriot, panned the camera around the Alderson family farm during a break from filming. In the video, the sun was shining on the stunning country landscape before Rachel turned the camera around to face her, showing the star sitting in a chair whilst donning overalls and a brown tweed jacket.

© @rachelshenton/Instagram Rachel shares a behind-the-scenes look at All Creatures Great and Small season six

"Tough day at the office!" she quipped, adding a sun emoji and the hashtags, "#ACGAS and #seasonsix".

Rachel's post comes just over a week after filming began on the upcoming season.

The show's official social media channels shared the exciting news. "Attention #ACGAS fans," the post read. "Exciting news – the cast and crew have officially kicked off filming for Season 6 in beautiful Yorkshire today! We can't wait to return to Darrowby with all of you soon."

© @rachelshenton/Instagram Rachel donned overalls and a brown weed jacket whilst on set

Based on James Herriot's beloved collection of short stories, the 1940s set series follows the adventures of a veterinary surgeon living in the Yorkshire Dales.

In season five, James was reunited with his wife, Helen, and baby son, Jimmy, upon returning home from RAF training after his brucellosis diagnosis, which made him unfit to serve.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hall played her part in the war effort by becoming a black-out warden, Richard Carmody was offered a place in the research programme at Imperial College London and Siegfried welcomed his younger brother Tristan back to Darrowby.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small cast out of costume

Sharing what she loves about playing Helen, Rachel previously said: "It's been such a privilege to play a role for five years. You get to see your character go through so many major milestones. A character that you've sculpted and created, and then you get to see them play out all these different scenarios, and that just keeps continuing."

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground The popular Channel 5 drama is expected to return later this year

The Hollyoaks star continued: "We've seen her from being a single woman moving out of her house, getting married, having a baby, all these major things. It's a luxury that just keeps giving, season on season. Yeah, it's a real honour. I'm always excited to see what happens next."

Rachel stars alongside Nicholas Ralph as James, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

Seasons one to five of All Creatures Great and Small are available to watch on My5.