Antiques Roadshow guest promises to be 'nice to mum' after expert reveals painting's real value

A guest on Antiques Roadshow was left stunned after learning the real value of his mother’s inherited painting. The unexpected price tag led him to jokingly promise he would start being extra kind to her.

The latest episode, filmed at Pollok Park in Glasgow, saw BBC expert Charlotte Riordan examine a striking piece of art by 19th-century Scottish painter Edward Atkinson Hornel.

A sentimental gift

© BBC Charlotte Riordan delivered a high valuation for this painting on the Antiques Roadshow

Introducing the painting, the guest explained how it came into his family’s possession.

"It’s an old family friend of my parents, a woman called Mrs Smith," he said.

"We lived in a tenement building, so she had this hanging on the wall of her flat in Glasgow. My parents took care of her for about 40 years, and when she died, she left that to them."

Charlotte described the artwork as a "really special gift" and provided some background on Hornel’s legacy.

"He was part of the Glasgow Boys, a group of around 20 artists at the turn of the century who rebelled against the staid Victorian traditions," she explained.

The expert added that Hornel and his peers looked to Europe for inspiration, with many of them studying in Antwerp and France.

"They were the Scottish modernists of the day," she continued. "Arguably, his best decade was the 1890s, when this painting was created, as it followed an 18-month funded trip to Japan with fellow artist George Henry."

Japanese influences

© BBC The guest was shocked by the high valuation

Charlotte pointed out that Hornel’s time in Japan greatly influenced his artistic style.

"Like the post-Impressionists, such as Van Gogh, Hornel was inspired by Japanese prints," she said.

"That’s why you get this lovely upright format, the close cropping, and this foreshortening. It’s very much influenced by Japanese printmaking and is highly decorative."

She also highlighted the painting’s vibrant colour scheme, which is characteristic of the Glasgow Boys.

"You get this jewel-like palette, which is classic for this group," she explained.

The big reveal

© BBC The painting was the guest's mother's

Turning to the painting’s value, Charlotte said that works from this era of Hornel’s career are rare.

"This example of children skipping, from the same period, sold two years ago for just shy of £30,000," she revealed.

The guest raised his eyebrows as she continued: "I can imagine this one would attract keen collectors. I would estimate it could make £10,000, maybe more on the day."

Clearly taken aback, the guest repeated the figure: "£10,000?"

Charlotte confirmed: "More on the day." His response? A simple, amused remark: "My mum will be happy."

A change in attitude

© BBC The Antiques Roadshow's guest made a joke after the valuation

The expert smiled as she reflected on the story behind the painting.

"It’s a lovely gift from a kind neighbour," she said.

The guest then joked: "I’ll need to be nice to her." Later, he admitted he was thrilled to learn more about the painting’s history.

"It was lovely to find out more about the picture," he said.

Still processing the valuation, he added with a chuckle: "And, of course, it’s lovely to know it’s got some value. Now I just have to be kind to my mother and look after her."

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.