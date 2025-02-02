Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt issues warning to viewers as he makes huge announcement

Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt has issued a warning to viewers as he announced a major schedule change for the popular BBC cooking show.

The chef and TV personality, 51, revealed that next week's episode will air 15 minutes earlier than usual, starting at 9:45am instead of the regular 10:00am slot.

Special EastEnders episode

The schedule shake-up is in celebration of EastEnders' 40th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the special episode will feature four of the soap's most beloved stars.

At the end of Saturday's programme, Matt told viewers: "I'll be back here live next Saturday a little earlier than usual at 9:45, so set your alarms because we've got an EastEnders special to celebrate 40 years of the iconic BBC soap."

Joining Matt in the studio will be EastEnders legends Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, and Diane Parish, known for her role as Denise Fox. They'll be joined by Jacqueline Jossa, who plays Lauren Branning, and Emma Barton, who stars as Honey Mitchell.

Matt's surprise admission

During the episode, Matt made an unexpected confession about how he handles the pressures of live TV.

While chatting with The Last Leg comedian Adam Hills, Matt opened up about the challenges of multitasking on live television. Adam praised Matt's ability to cook, interview guests, and manage the live show seamlessly.

Adam said: "Can I just say this is the most impressive thing I have ever seen."

A smiling Matt replied: "Isn't it?"

Adam continued: "If I'm cooking at home, I can't even hold a conversation. I'm like, 'Nope, just don't even ask me a question—I need to focus on this.'"

He added: "You're doing this while kind of hosting a TV show," prompting Matt to reveal: "Do you know what? I am like that at home—I hate people talking to me. I hate it."

Matt admitted that he prefers to cook without distractions when he's off-screen: "And everyone just wants to chat, and I'm like, 'Go away.'"

The secret behind his on-screen success

Despite his dislike for distractions at home, Matt explained how he manages to juggle everything on set.

"It's only because we've practised this about three times—I can do it with my eyes shut," he confessed.

Matt's candid admission gave fans a rare insight into the reality of hosting a live cooking show, balancing culinary skills with engaging conversations.

Next week's Saturday Kitchen promises to be a treat for fans of both food and soap operas, with plenty of delicious recipes and fun anecdotes from the EastEnders stars.

Don't forget to tune in at the earlier time of 9:45am on BBC One—or catch up later on BBC iPlayer.