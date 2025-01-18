Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt 'scolded' by guest in awkward moment

Matt Tebbutt faced a light-hearted scolding during the latest episode of Saturday Kitchen. Comedian Kerry Godliman didn't hold back when she jumped to the defence of guest chef Dina Macki, who appeared with a hand injury.

Dina, who had a bandaged hand, was struggling to cook her dish due to a dog bite. Matt had stepped in to help with some of the preparation, but his playful comments led to a moment of hilarity.

Kerry Godliman to the rescue

As the guests sampled a beef dish, Matt couldn't help but question Dina's ability to eat without difficulty. He joked: "Just so I'm clear, you can eat with your hand and use your hand, but you can't chop with it?"

Kerry, 49, quickly jumped in, defending Dina: "That's a completely different thing! Leave her alone!" The comment sparked laughter in the studio, with Matt taking the playful reprimand in good spirits.

Dina later explained the extent of her injury, revealing she had been bitten by a dog. "Yeah, little dog bite, big dog bite! It's OK, we're getting there," she said, adding that she hoped to be fully recovered by her next appearance.

Kerry shocks with cake confession

Earlier in the episode, Kerry made headlines for another unexpected moment. During a conversation about desserts, she revealed: "I don't like cakes. I don't know what all the fuss is about."

Matt seemed surprised by the admission and asked if she disliked all sweet treats. Kerry confirmed: "Not bothered, would rather have a pickle!"

The confession didn't go unnoticed by BBC Breakfast presenters Luxmy Gopal and Ben Thompson during a live crossover. Luxmy exclaimed: "I can't trust anyone who doesn't like cake," while Ben joked: "What's going on? Can we clarify this?"

Good humour all around

Despite the jibes, the mood remained light-hearted, with Luxmy and Ben laughing at the exchange. Kerry, meanwhile, stood by her stance, saying: "Why? Cake is not for everyone."

Luxmy added: "As much as I love Kerry Godliman, I just can't get over that."

Fans react to the awkward moments

Viewers of Saturday Kitchen were quick to comment on the episode's funny moments. One wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Kerry and Matt were hilarious today, absolutely loved it!" Another said: "The pickle over cake debate has me in stitches!"

Saturday Kitchen continues every Saturday at 10am on BBC One.