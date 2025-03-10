Torvill and Dean fans all saying same thing about skating duo's final TV performance

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean took to the skating rink for their final TV performance on Sunday night. The skating duo, who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics with their iconic Bolero dance, performed a historic routine during the grand final of ITV's Dancing on Ice.

The pair will retire from skating after 50 years following their upcoming UK arena tour, Our Last Dance.

"It is very emotional for us," Christopher said. "It's been a fantastic ride. We've been here 17 series, something like over 80 performances, but last one tonight."

The duo performed a stunning routine set to the Lighthouse Family song 'Lifted', while wearing purple costumes as a nod to their outfits at the 1984 Olympics.

© ITV The duo took to the ice for one final performance on the show

Following their performance, host Holly Willoughby said: "Just so good. [The crowd] are all on their feet behind us and quite rightly so. What an amazing moment that was!"

Viewers were in tears over the moving performance, which they said marked the "end of an era". One fan wrote: "They are, have been, always will be the very best ice dancers. Quite emotional really, end of a wonderful era," while another penned: "Awww Torvill and Dean, end of an era."

© Shutterstock Jayne and Christopher will retire from skating after their tour

A third fan thanked the duo for bringing so much joy to the nation, writing: "Thank you Torvill and Dean for the memories and for the joy you have brought to the country and to all of us viewers of #DancingOnIce. You will forever be legends, it's sad to see you finally hang up your skates but you both truly deserve the rest for all you have given us," while another hailed the performance as "magical".

Christopher and Jayne announced their retirement in February last year.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images The pair have been skating together for 50 years

Opening up about their decision, Christopher explained: "I think there comes a time when you know. We're not spring chickens any more but we're still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it but that will go.

"So I think this is the right time for us to be able to do that and go and skate and do some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat (dances) with friends of ours from the skating world and from Dancing On Ice," continued the star, adding: "We’re looking at it as a celebration."

WATCH: Torvill and Dean discuss retiring on This Morning

© Getty Images Jayne and Christopher snatched gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics

Christopher and Jayne have appeared on Dancing on Ice since it first aired back in 2006. While they initially served as experts, they eventually moved onto the judging panel.

Dancing on Ice is available to watch on ITVX.