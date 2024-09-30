Dancing on Ice reveals reality star as first 2025 contestant

The first celebrity contestant taking to the ice for next year's series of Dancing on Ice has been revealed. Reality TV star Ferne McCann will be putting her skates on next year.

The news was announced on Good Morning Britain on Monday. The former The Only Way Is Essex star said: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show."

WATCH: A list of Dancing On Ice champions

Ferne first rose to fame as a cast member on TOWIE, which she joined for its ninth series in 2013. She left the show after three years and has since appeared on various reality programmes.

In 2015, she appeared on the fifteenth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and placed third after runner-up George Shelley and winner Vicky Pattison.

© Photo: Getty Images Ferne McCann is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the new series

She's also featured on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebs Go Dating, as well as her own ITVBe show, Ferne McCann: My Family & Me.

While on GMB, Ferne explained her decision to leave her reality series on ITVBE. The 34-year-old revealed that her six-year-old daughter asked her if she "was famous", and this troubled her. "I know it sounds really contradictory, because we’ve had the reality show, and it’s all Sunday’s ever known, it’s actually…. normal for her to film (the) show, and it really just stopped me in my tracks, and it made feel really uncomfortable," she explained.

Dancing on Ice's official Instagram page confirmed the news. Alongside a photo of Ferne, the caption read: "Coming through with the glam, @fernemccann joins our sparkling #DancingOnIce Class of 2025!"

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "That's great love her x," while another added: "Can't wait to see you on DOI!!"

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby are expected to reprise their roles as hosts for the 2025 show. Stephen took over from Phillip Schofield last year following his departure from ITV.