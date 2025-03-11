Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan shuts down GMA's Will Reeve in surprising on-air exchange
Michael Strahan and Will Reeve on GMA looking at one another

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos witnessed the moment

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Michael Strahan had just one word for his co-host Will Reeve on Monday's Good Morning America. 

The 32-year-old star was chatting to the shows' anchors including Michael, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, about reunions. 

During the conversation, Will turned to Michael and asked: "Hey, did you ever go to your high school reunion?" and his curt response of "nope," sparked quite the reaction. 

WATCH: Will Reeves is put on the spot by Michael Strahan on GMA

In the video above, Will simply says "okay," before trying to move the conversation along. But Michael elaborates to reveal the reason for never attending was because he graduated with a class of two. 

Will descended into nervous laughter as Michael tried to describe what a high school reunion for two people might be like. 

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2025 -- Pictured: Television host Michael Strahan during an interview on Monday, September 23, 2024© Getty Images
Michael revealed he graduated with a class of two

As the audience and Robin and George also chuckled, Will apologized to Michael through his own giggles.

Michael shared the fun moment on Instagram and his fans were quick to comment, calling his quick-witted response "hilarious," and said he "didn't miss a beat."

Many were surprised and confused by his tiny graduating class.

Will Reeve, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Zee on Good Morning America, February 26, 2025 speaking about "Will Reeve: Finding My Father"© ABC
The GMA crew shared a laugh

The former NFL athlete previously confessed that he didn't enjoy high school.

He spilled his feelings for ESPN's More Than an Athlete when he said: "High school to me was surviving every day. I never felt like I had a handle on everything. I was just surviving."

Michael moved from Houston, Texas to Germany when he was nine years old so that his father could take an army post there. 

Michael Strahan #90 of the New York Giants in position during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on November 17, 2002 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey© Getty
Michael played for the New York Giants

He returned to his birth town in his senior year when he went to live with his uncle and only began playing football then.

"My social life right there," he said making a tiny gesture with his hand. "Or as the kids say, 'loser'. Nothing happened in my social life. My life was school and I played football which was the real reason I was there."

MICHAEL STRAHAN POSES ON THE $100K PYRAMID SET© Disney
Michael has carved out a career in TV

Remarkably, Michael played just one season of football before he landed himself a scholarship from Texas Southern University.

Michael had a successful career in the NFL before retiring from the sport. He then carved out a future in TV and has been a firm favorite on Good Morning America since 2016. 

kelly ripa and michael strahan on the hollywood walk of fame© Getty Images
Michael hosted alongside Kelly Ripa

He previously worked on ABC's Live, alongside Kelly Ripa, which was the first of his TV gigs after retiring from football. He worked on the daytime news show from 2012-2016. 

