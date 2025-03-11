Michael Strahan shuts down GMA's Will Reeve in surprising on-air exchange

Michael Strahan had just one word for his co-host Will Reeve on Monday's Good Morning America.

The 32-year-old star was chatting to the shows' anchors including Michael, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, about reunions.

During the conversation, Will turned to Michael and asked: "Hey, did you ever go to your high school reunion?" and his curt response of "nope," sparked quite the reaction.

WATCH: Will Reeves is put on the spot by Michael Strahan on GMA

In the video above, Will simply says "okay," before trying to move the conversation along. But Michael elaborates to reveal the reason for never attending was because he graduated with a class of two.

Will descended into nervous laughter as Michael tried to describe what a high school reunion for two people might be like.

© Getty Images Michael revealed he graduated with a class of two

As the audience and Robin and George also chuckled, Will apologized to Michael through his own giggles.

Michael shared the fun moment on Instagram and his fans were quick to comment, calling his quick-witted response "hilarious," and said he "didn't miss a beat."

Many were surprised and confused by his tiny graduating class.

© ABC The GMA crew shared a laugh

The former NFL athlete previously confessed that he didn't enjoy high school.

He spilled his feelings for ESPN's More Than an Athlete when he said: "High school to me was surviving every day. I never felt like I had a handle on everything. I was just surviving."

Michael moved from Houston, Texas to Germany when he was nine years old so that his father could take an army post there.

© Getty Michael played for the New York Giants

He returned to his birth town in his senior year when he went to live with his uncle and only began playing football then.

"My social life right there," he said making a tiny gesture with his hand. "Or as the kids say, 'loser'. Nothing happened in my social life. My life was school and I played football which was the real reason I was there."

© Disney Michael has carved out a career in TV

Remarkably, Michael played just one season of football before he landed himself a scholarship from Texas Southern University.

Michael had a successful career in the NFL before retiring from the sport. He then carved out a future in TV and has been a firm favorite on Good Morning America since 2016.

© Getty Images Michael hosted alongside Kelly Ripa

He previously worked on ABC's Live, alongside Kelly Ripa, which was the first of his TV gigs after retiring from football. He worked on the daytime news show from 2012-2016.