Meet Will Reeve's partner —the GMA star's striking girlfriend Amanda

Will Reeve has amassed legions of loyal fans as an adored ABC News correspondent and away from the cameras he's in a loving partnership too.

The GMA host has been dating Amanda Rubin since at least April 2023 and once glance at their social media pages and it's clear they're in love.

But who is the woman who stole Will's heart? Here's what we know.

Are they engaged?

In January 2024, the pair sparked engagement rumors. Will led a segment on dating lives and how to get back on the scene after a breakup.

He said: "If I can speak personally, it will happen when you least expect it. And you'll be the happiest you'll ever be."

This led his co-hosts, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and Linsey Davis to believe he was about to pop the question.

"I thought he was going to get down on one knee or something," the latter said.

Michael asked: "Are you trying to tell us something, Will?" However, Will shot down their queries by adding: "No. No, just happy. Just happy. I love life."

She works with her family

According to LinkedIn, Amanda is an event planner and producer at New York based Victoria Dubin Events, which she runs with her mom.

The company is named after mother and it's described as a "mother & daughter team," who plan, design and produce "extraordinary weddings, celebrations & events."

Victoria has dubbed Amanda her "partner in crime," and their sweet bond will be heartwarming for family man Will.

He was orphaned at the age of 13 after losing his paralyzed dad to heart failure and his beloved mom, Dana, to cancer.

His older siblings, were 21 and 25 at the time and went on to serve as parental figures to him.

They've remained close and all three attended the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story in January 2024.

Low-key love

While details of how Will and Amanda met aren't publicly known, they look incredibly happy in their photos.

They also appear to share a passion for adventure with images of them in Paris, India and vacationing in other stunning locations.

Amanda řecently posted snapshots from their summer where they attended weddings, family events and nights out with their friends.

On her birthday earlier this year, Will wrote a heartfelt message that read: "May all your days be filled with this much sunshine and Stella [her dog]. I love you. Happy birthday!!!