To Michael Strahan, while his career and passions mean quite a bit, his family has always been everything, often willing to step away from his on-air commitments to be there for them.

The 53-year-old Good Morning America anchor has four children, shared with his two ex-wives, those being his daughter Tanita, son Michael Jr., and his twins, Isabella and Sophia.

Last year, the former pro NFL star became a grandfather for the first time when his oldest, 33-year-old Tanita, welcomed a baby boy named Onyx.

Ever since then, Michael can't help but gush over the now five-month-old, doing so once again during his latest late night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I can't either," when Jimmy noted his own disbelief at the star already becoming a grandparent. "Five month old baby boy named Onyx, and my daughter's doing great, baby's doing great. I'm extremely happy."

Michael began to fawn over how much he loved his grandchild, inadvertently also joking that his love for Onyx superseded the one he had for his own children.

© Getty Images Michael made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

"You look at your grandkid…they sent me a picture earlier today, and I'm looking at him and I'm like, 'I love you SO much.' And then I look at pictures of my kids and I say, 'I love YOU,'" with the contrast leaving the audience in hysterics. "There's a little extra!"

He further quipped about the joys of being an attentive granddad — while also possessing the opportunity to cede responsibility. "But the grandkid, I see him, he eats, and I hold him, and he looks like he's ready to burp and I'm like, 'Eh, messes up your clothes, here take him back.'"

© Getty Images Michael is a father to three daughters, [from L-R] Tanita, Isabella and Sophia

"But it's a different relationship, and I love it," he continued. "And I cannot wait for him to grow up, to hang out and be that…younger grandpa, I hope," with Jimmy noting how cool it must be to have Michael Strahan as a grandfather. "Now it's cool, we'll see when he gets older," the GMA anchor joked.

He shared a similar sentiment during his last appearance on the late night show, very soon after his daughter gave birth, saying he rushed to the hospital as soon as he finished his stint on FOX's NFL on Sundays to be with his daughter and her newborn.

© Instagram Tanita welcomed her son Onyx with her boyfriend Calenta

"It's fantastic. I went over after I finished up work at FOX yesterday and I was holding him, and I'm like, 'I'm going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents,'" he said.

"It's the most amazing feeling," he confessed, but added after: "I don't feel old enough?" although was quickly settling into wondering what he wanted his grandkid to call him.

© ABC "It's the most amazing feeling, I am so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta, her boyfriend."

"Everyone is like, 'What is he going to call you?' I don't know, I almost want to do a survey," he said, before joking the nickname might be "Gap-pa," a reference to the famous gap in his tooth. "It's the most amazing feeling, I am so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta, her boyfriend," he gushed, dubbing Onyx "great addition to the family."