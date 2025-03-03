Michael Strahan is giving one of his longtime on-air colleagues a sweet send-off, paying tribute to NFL legend and veteran commentator Jimmy Johnson.

The 81-year-old former NFL head football coach has been an analyst with NFL on Fox since 1994, returning in a full-time capacity for the network after a few years off in 2002.

He announced the morning of March 3 that the 2024 season was his last, as he is now set to retire from broadcasting after a career spanning nearly three decades.

Jimmy was a host for NFL on Fox on Sundays alongside Michael, 53, who has been an analyst with the network since 2008, before he even joined Good Morning America.

The former New York Giants star marked Jimmy's retirement news with a photo of the two embracing while on the job, and wrote alongside it: "Congratulations on your retirement @jimmyjohnson4616!"

"It has been 17 seasons of fun and laughs sitting next to you. You're truly one of a kind and thanks for being you and gifting me with one of the best friendships anyone could ever ask for. Hope you enjoy fishing and drinking beers on the boat. You deserve it, love you Coach!"

© Instagram "It has been 17 seasons of fun and laughs sitting next to you. You're truly one of a kind."

Jimmy himself sweetly responded to the tribute with: "Michael, you're one of the nicest, most talented individuals I've ever known…great friend."

Jimmy's tenure as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 to 1993 resulted in highly successful consecutive seasons for the team, leading to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1993 (Super Bowl XXVII) and 1994 (Super Bowl XXVIII).

The pro football hall of famer announced the news the morning of March 3 on the sports show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, saying: "I've made an extremely difficult decision."

© Getty Images Michael and Jimmy have worked as analysts together for NFL on Fox since 2008

"I've been thinking about it for the last four or five years and I've decided to retire from FOX. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all the guys, and I'll see them occasionally, but it has been a great run starting back 31 years ago."

FOX CEO Eric Shanks shared a statement concerning the news, which reads: "Jimmy Johnson was there when FOX NFL SUNDAY came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our FOX Sports family, which makes today's retirement news bittersweet."

© Getty Images Jimmy has two Super Bowl wins to his name as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

"Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor," it continues. "From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better."

"We're incredibly grateful for his contributions in making FOX NFL SUNDAY the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — an occasion we will never forget."

© Getty Images He capped off his broadcasting run with Super Bowl LIX in February

"Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can."