The Tom Hardy Netflix action thriller that viewers claim proves he should be James Bond

Tom Hardy is known for gritty, action-packed roles, and now he’s set to captivate audiences once again with Netflix’s highly anticipated new film, Havoc.

Directed by Gareth Evans, known for The Raid and Gangs of London, the thriller is already attracting rave reactions from viewers online—even before its official release.

The film stars Tom as Walker, a troubled detective battling his way through a dangerous criminal underworld after a drug deal goes disastrously wrong.

A gripping story of corruption

In Havoc, Walker faces threats from all sides. He’s pursued by a violent crime syndicate, corrupt politicians, and even some of his fellow police officers.

His mission is to rescue a politician’s estranged son, whose disappearance unravels a deeper conspiracy. Walker must also confront his own past to survive.

Viewers excited by the intense teaser

Fans have praised the teaser trailer, describing it as intense, gritty, and "worth the wait." One fan on X said: "Tom Hardy did an amazing job with Havoc."

Another viewer shared their excitement: "Hardy and Evans teaming up for this thriller feels solid—I'm convinced the trailer's tension and Hardy's tough-guy vibe mean Netflix has a winner."

A third added enthusiastically: "Intense action, gritty vibes, and Tom Hardy at his best. Havoc looks like a must-watch thriller."

An impressive supporting cast

Joining Tom in Havoc is an impressive lineup of familiar faces from film and television.

Jessie Mei Li from Shadow and Bone and Timothy Olyphant, known for Justified: City Primeval, feature prominently. Forest Whitaker, known for Godfather of Harlem, also brings star power to the ensemble.

Other cast members include Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy), Quelin Sepulveda (Good Omens), Luis Guzmán (Wednesday), Michelle Waterson from the UFC, and Sunny Pang (Code of Law).

First-look images excite fans

Netflix recently released first-look images and official key art from Havoc. Fans have praised these early glimpses of Tom in action-packed scenes.

The intense photographs have further increased excitement, with fans praising the gritty, realistic atmosphere of the upcoming film.

Behind-the-scenes talent

Havoc is both written and directed by Gareth Evans, who has established himself as a master of intense action sequences.

Tom also serves as a producer, alongside Ed Talfan and Aram Tertzakian, highlighting his deep involvement with the project.

Havoc is set to premiere on Netflix on 25 April. With the release date rapidly approaching, anticipation among Tom’s fans continues to build.

Viewers have marked their calendars, eagerly awaiting Tom's return to the type of gritty, action-oriented role he excels at.

Fan anticipation reaches new heights

Social media has seen a flurry of excitement as fans share their expectations for the film.

One user wrote: "Netflix definitely has a winner here. Can't wait for April 25!" Another said simply: "This is exactly what I've been waiting for—Tom Hardy and gritty action."

With its compelling storyline, talented cast, and renowned director, Havoc promises to deliver gripping entertainment. Fans have praised its realistic action and tension-filled atmosphere, suggesting Netflix has a major hit on its hands.

Tom’s presence alone has viewers excited, as he returns to the gritty, intense performances that made him famous.

Havoc arrives exclusively on Netflix on 25 April.