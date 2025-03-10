Netflix drops dramatic You season 5 trailer – and Joe's past is back to haunt him

Netflix has dropped the nail-biting trailer for the fifth and final series of You, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer and stalker, Joe Goldberg.

In the new clip, Joe returns to New York in the hopes of enjoying his happily ever after – but ghosts from his past are back to haunt him. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for You season 5

Speaking about where we find Joe in the new season, executive producer Justin W. Lo, told Tudum: "We loved the idea of things coming full circle for him. We're excited by the fact that Joe came home as such a different person than [who] we saw in Season 1. At the core of our final story for Joe is this dichotomy of the old and the new."

Season five picks up three years after Joe and Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie) left London for the big Apple.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in You

With Kate now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation and Joe, her loyal husband, dubbed Prince Charming by the public, they're both "following through on their pact to help each other do good", according to Netflix.

However, the new trailer hints that longtime followers of Joe's past could be back to bite him. As the final series unfolds, Joe meets a young, spirited playwright named Bronte (Madeline Brewer).

© CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX The final series airs in April

The official synopsis reads: "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

Joining the cast of season five are Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant) as Joe's brother-in-law, Teddy Lockwood, alongside Anna Camp (Hysteria!) as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law.

© MATT INFANTE/NETFLIX Madeline Brewer plays Bronte

Meanwhile, Natasha Behnam (The Girls on the Bus) plays hipster Dominique, b (Station 19, Birds of Empire) plays Phoenix, Pete Ploszek (Parks and Recreation) portrays Joe's brother-in-law Harrison, Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard) plays Clayton and Nava Mau (she/her, Baby Reindeer) portrays Detective Marquez.

You Season 5 premieres April 24 on Netflix.