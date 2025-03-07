Netflix viewers can't stop binge-watching this new mystery thriller full of 'twists and turns'

Netflix viewers have found a new thriller to binge-watch, with many praising the gripping twists of Just One Look. The show is the latest adaptation from bestselling mystery author Harlan Coben.

Fans who loved earlier Netflix hits such as Fool Me Once and Missing You can expect more of the same suspense and intrigue. This new series is based on Harlan’s 2004 novel and has quickly captured the attention of thriller fans.

WATCH: Just One Look's official trailer

What is Just One Look about?

© Netflix Just One Look is a huge hit on Netflix already

Just One Look tells the story of Greta, played by Polish actress Maria Dębska. Greta’s life takes an unexpected turn when she finds an old photograph that suggests her husband, Jacek, may have been keeping secrets from her.

Shortly after this discovery, Jacek, portrayed by Cezary Lukaszewicz, mysteriously disappears without explanation. Determined to find answers, Greta begins a risky journey into her husband's hidden past.

The six-part thriller centres around Greta's investigation into these secrets. As she searches for answers, Greta also confronts traumatic memories from her own past.

Fifteen years earlier, Greta was the sole survivor of Poland’s deadliest mass casualty event—a devastating fire at the Old Steelworks concert, which left 28 people dead. Her memories of the days surrounding this event have completely disappeared.

During a family holiday, Greta experiences unsettling dreams that trigger fragments of these lost memories. Returning home, she discovers the strange photograph of Jacek with a red X drawn over one of the unfamiliar faces.

Fans can't stop binge-watching

© Netflix Fans can't get enough on Just One Look on Netflix

Early viewers of Just One Look have praised the addictive nature of the show. The series quickly sets up a gripping central mystery that hooks viewers right from the start.

Archi Sengupta from LeisureByte gave the thriller a positive review, writing: "Just One Look on Netflix is extremely enjoyable and entertaining. Its twists and turns are fantastic and it presents the story in such a fantastic way that you won’t be able to stop watching. All in all—a great Coben adaptation."

Heaven of Horror's Karina Adelgaard also commended the series, saying: "It’s classic Harlan Coben, so if you’ve enjoyed previous series based on his books, you’ll enjoy this one as well."

At the time of writing, the show does not yet have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but early reviews suggest a positive reaction from thriller enthusiasts.

Strong performances and suspense

© Netflix Just One Look is yet another popular thriller on Netflix

Fans have praised Maria for her compelling portrayal of Greta. Her convincing performance helps viewers feel invested in Greta's search for answers.

The unsettling background music has also stood out for early viewers. The eerie score heightens the tension and makes the viewing experience even more gripping.

As typical with Harlan Coben adaptations, viewers are left constantly guessing about what might happen next. Each episode reveals new twists, keeping the mystery fresh and unpredictable throughout.

Ideal for a weekend binge-watch

© Netflix Just One Look is yet another hit for Netflix

With just six episodes, Just One Look is ideal for viewers looking for a short, engaging series to stream over the weekend. Its well-paced storytelling and frequent revelations make it easy to watch in one sitting.

It may not be the slickest or highest-budget thriller currently on Netflix, but it certainly delivers on suspense. The show's popularity suggests it has already found a strong audience among Netflix subscribers.

Fans of well-crafted mysteries will find plenty to enjoy in this latest adaptation from the renowned thriller author. Just One Look delivers exactly what viewers expect from a Harlan Coben story: gripping twists, intriguing characters, and an unpredictable plot.

Just One Look is streaming now on Netflix.