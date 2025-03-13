Virgin River star Martin Henderson makes major season 7 announcement

Filming for season seven of Virgin River is officially underway. Martin Henderson, who stars as Jack Sheridan in the popular Netflix series, shared the exciting news on social media on Wednesday.

In a video posted on Instagram, Martin revealed that day one of filming had commenced. "Hi guys, it's a very auspicious moment. It is day one of season seven of Virgin River," the 50-year-old told his followers.

"I'm here in my trailer, about to go to work and I saw this lovely little gift from my friends at Netflix," he continued, holding up a black gift box. "A little box of treats and I thought I'd share it with you guys just to let you know just how much they care," he said, before unveiling rechargeable hand warmers, an Aesop facial moisturiser and lip balm and a mini suitcase to transport the goodies.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming season, Martin continued: "I'm really excited. I want to make this the best season yet for you guys because none of us would be here if it wasn't for you people who love and support the show.

© Netflix Filming for season seven is underway

"I am so grateful, so from the bottom of my heart thank you," said the actor, who stars opposite Alexandra Breckenridge in the series. "I hope we're going to make a ripper of a show for you this season. Stay tuned!"

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 6?

In the caption, Martin reiterated his appreciation to Netflix for the gift hamper and fans for tuning in. "Season 7 of #virginriver !!!!! Day 1 - here we go……!!!!" he began.

© Courtesy of Netflix Mel and Jack tied the knot in season six

"So stoked to be back at it doing what I love for all of you who love the show. Thank you @netflix for your thoughtful gifts and the continued support and thank YOU to all the fans who keep us coming back here to make this cozy, heartfelt show. It’s an honor to be putting this thing out there for y'all."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their anticipation, with one person writing: "Welcome back! Season 7 woohoo!" while another penned: "Can't wait for season 7. Best series ever."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River

A third fan added: "Welcome back to Virgin River! Can't wait to hear more about S7 - enjoy the ride."

So, what can fans expect from the upcoming season?

According to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, the new episodes will see Jack and Mel explore the "honeymoon phase as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles".

© Netflix A release date has yet to be announced

"I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting," he told Tudum.

He went on to say that he "can't imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up," adding: "It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won't they."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date.