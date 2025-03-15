James Martin assures chef he's 'only joking' after she's left red-faced by 'mistake'

James Martin had to step in and reassure fellow chef Sabrina Gidda after she was left embarrassed by an awkward slip-up on his ITV show, Saturday Morning.

During Saturday's episode, James was joined by fellow chefs Ryan and Liam Simpson-Trotman, Sabrina Gidda, Tony Singh, and The Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick.

The show featured each guest taking turns to cook alongside James in the kitchen, but it was Sabrina's turn at the stove that brought some laughs and a slightly embarrassing moment for the chef.

WATCH: James Martin jokes after chef awkward moment

Awkward moment for Sabrina

© ITV James Martin's Saturday Morning show was a bit all over the place

Sabrina appeared as the final guest to showcase her dish, preparing a delicious white veal ragu. As she guided James through the recipe, Sabrina repeatedly called him "chef" throughout the cooking demonstration.

James playfully took notice of her repeated slip and began jokingly adding up a bill each time she said it. After Sabrina requested he add pasta water by saying, "Yes please, chef," James teased her by saying: "That's £70 now."

Clearly amused by the situation, Sabrina sighed with mock frustration. James continued joking, remarking: "I've got a starter and a main course so far, by the end of this I'm having pudding too!"

Sabrina makes charitable offer

© ITV James Martin and Sabrina Gidda on Saturday Morning

Feeling slightly embarrassed but trying to recover the moment, Sabrina suggested that instead of continuing the joke, any further slips could help a good cause.

She told James: "I've got an idea. Next time I do it, could we put the money into the marathon pot?"

Sabrina, who is preparing to run the London Marathon to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, hoped her embarrassment could benefit the charity.

James quickly agreed, smiling and nodding, clearly happy to turn the teasing into something positive.

Another awkward moment for Sabrina

© ITV Sabrina Gidda was a bit embarrassed on Saturday Morning

However, the joking continued a few moments later. When Sabrina almost slipped up again, James quickly reacted, laughing: "Did you almost call me chef again?"

Clearly embarrassed, Sabrina quickly defended herself: "Honestly, I just can't help it!"

Seeing his co-star's embarrassment, James quickly softened, gently touching her arm as he reassured her: "I'm only joking."

Fans respond to the awkward moment

© Shutterstock James Martin opens up on health battle after cancer diagnosis

The humorous interaction between James and Sabrina prompted fans on social media to share their reactions.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Poor Sabrina! We've all done that awkward thing. James handled it so well, bless him."

Another added: "Love the banter between James and Sabrina. She's brilliant—great addition to the show today!"

A third viewer commented: "Sabrina’s reaction to accidentally saying ‘chef’ to James was so sweet and genuine. Loved how he handled it too!"

James praises guest chefs

© Shutterstock James Martin makes major wedding announcement on Saturday Morning

Throughout the episode, James was also quick to compliment his fellow guest chefs, highlighting their skills and unique styles.

Speaking about Sabrina, he told viewers: "Her food is fantastic—she's such a talent."

Fans praised James for supporting his fellow chefs, one tweeting: "James Martin is always so encouraging to his guests, even when he's teasing them! Makes Saturday mornings better."

Sabrina's impressive culinary career

© Shutterstock James Martin has a lot of love for France and French food

Sabrina, an experienced chef known for her impressive culinary background, regularly delights viewers when appearing on cooking programmes.

She is well respected for her creative dishes, often combining international flavours and elegant presentation.

Her appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning further cemented her reputation as a fan favourite.

James Martin's Saturday Morning has become a weekend staple since launching in 2017. Fans regularly praise the show’s relaxed atmosphere and the warmth James brings to the kitchen.

The series often sees James welcoming celebrity guests and expert chefs, who cook a variety of dishes and chat casually about their lives and experiences.

Episodes consistently generate positive feedback online, with fans expressing their delight on social media.

James previously revealed he feels the show's popularity lies in its friendly atmosphere and informal style.

"I want it to feel like you're in my kitchen at home," he explained in a recent interview, something viewers clearly continue to enjoy each week.

James Martin's Saturday Morning airs weekly on ITV1 and is available to stream now on ITVX.