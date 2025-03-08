James Martin opens up on health battle after 'painful' cancer diagnosis

James Martin has issued a health update six years after being diagnosed with facial skin cancer, revealing he is now feeling significantly better. The TV chef, 52, said his cancer journey left him experiencing "debilitating pain" for several years.

James was first diagnosed in 2018 and had to undergo multiple surgeries. He revealed that the cancer returned "on several occasions," requiring further treatments and operations.

Speaking candidly about his experience, James said it was "one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life." The diagnosis was compounded by personal tragedies, including missing his grandfather's funeral, which he described as "traumatising."

At the same time, his home was burgled, making the situation even more challenging. James even admitted the seriousness of the situation led him to begin planning his own funeral.

Feeling "fit as a fiddle" after difficult years

However, James now feels healthier and more optimistic. Speaking to Candis magazine, he shared: "This is the first time in six years that I feel as fit as a fiddle."

His recovery has given him a fresh outlook on life, shifting from focusing on difficulties to future ambitions. James recently opened his own pub, the Lygon Arms in the Cotswolds, as part of this new positive phase.

He explained that he now has a clear vision for the next decade, saying: "I've got this dream. I'd have my own place called Eight, which would be open eight days a month serving an eight-course menu to 18 people."

Significant lifestyle changes

James, known for hosting Saturday Morning, has also recently revealed details about his significant weight loss journey, shedding an impressive three stone. He admitted the unconventional motivation behind his weight loss, attributing it to his passion for motorsport.

Speaking on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast, James said: "It comes down to the fact that I race cars, or I still try and race a few cars, and I actually struggle to get out of them now. Getting in them, you kind of fall in them, but then you've got to get out of them and it just doesn't look very good."

To achieve his transformation, James significantly adjusted his diet, swapping unhealthy snacks for fish and butter. Discussing his diet change, he admitted: "I've decided that I maybe need to stay clear away from these [picks up a Twix bar] and stuff like that and maybe eat fish, and it's worked."

A new approach to fitness

James also shared his alternative approach to exercise. Rather than traditional gym workouts, he relies on walking an impressive 20,000 to 30,000 steps daily with his dog.

His active lifestyle and dietary changes have clearly contributed to his overall sense of wellbeing. Fans have praised his openness and honesty in discussing both his health struggles and the lifestyle changes that helped him through difficult times.

James’s decision to speak publicly about his cancer battle and weight-loss journey has resonated with viewers, who have shown their support and admiration for his resilience.

Future plans and continued recovery

As he continues to recover, James remains focused on his culinary career and future plans. With a healthier outlook, he is committed to making his dream of opening his unique restaurant concept, Eight, a reality.

Fans continue to support James, welcoming his return to good health and celebrating his positive updates. His recent experiences have clearly provided him with a new perspective, influencing both his personal and professional life.

James Martin hosts Saturday Morning weekly on ITV.