James Martin says his crew 'won't be happy' as he prepares for major life change

James Martin has revealed his desire for a major life change, admitting his crew "won't be happy" if he follows through with his plans.

The chef, 51, shared his thoughts during the latest episode of James Martin's Saturday Morning on ITV. While cooking for guests Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz, the presenter opened up about his urge to move to Scotland.

WATCH: James Martin talks moving to Scotland on Saturday Morning

A longing for change

© ITV James Martin on Saturday Morning on ITV

James discussed his thoughts while chatting with the couple, who have swapped city life for farming in the Peak District. He admitted to regularly browsing property websites and considering a move north.

"I have urges myself to do exactly what you're doing," James said. "People look at that very well-known internet site and think, ''Should I, should I?' but you took the plunge and did it."

He added: "One day I'm thinking I'd love to go to Scotland - the crew would hate it as they'd have to travel all that way, but I just have this overwhelming urge to go to Scotland and do exactly what you've been doing."

Encouragement from his guests

© ITV Kelvin and Liz Fletcher chatted to James Martin on Saturday Morning

Liz, who stars alongside her husband in Fletchers' Family Farm, encouraged James to take the leap. "Just do it!" she urged.

James responded with a smile: "I don't think the crew would be too happy, but I admire what you're doing. I think it's absolutely fantastic."

A love for home comforts

© ITV James Martin reveals he wants to move to Scotland

While James is tempted by the idea of relocating, he currently films his show from his Hampshire home. His state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen includes a wood-fired pizza oven, a spacious central island, and stylish green lighting.

The celebrity chef also has a fondness for his greenhouse, which he once described as a tribute to his grandparents. "When I bought this house, the very first thing I built was that greenhouse to remind me of my grandparents," he previously shared.

Kelvin and Liz's unexpected farm life

© ITV Kelvin and Liz Fletcher talked about farming and living in the countryside

Kelvin and Liz, who were guests on the show, spoke about their own move to the countryside. The couple originally planned to relocate to California but changed their minds after finding an idyllic rural property for sale.

With four young children, including twin boys, the Fletchers had no plans to run a farm but soon found themselves surrounded by animals. James was intrigued by their transition, asking Liz if she missed her former lifestyle.

"Do you miss the world you come from? You did modelling and stuff like this which is very different," he asked.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James Martin wants to move to Scotland

Liz quickly laughed off the comment: "Modelling?! I'm 5ft 4." James replied: "I've been told you did modelling." Liz jokingly added: "Thanks James, I'll take it!"

Although James' dream of moving to Scotland remains just that for now, his fans are eager to see what the future holds. With his successful TV career and thriving Hampshire home, the chef's next move is yet to be seen.

James Martin's Saturday Morning airs on ITV1 on Saturdays at 9.30am.