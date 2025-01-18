James Martin shut down by guest chef on Saturday Morning after he asked for his 'secret ingredient'

James Martin was left momentarily lost for words on James Martin's Saturday Morning when his guest chef, Corrin Harrison, refused to reveal the full details of his secret champagne sauce recipe.

The popular ITV show saw James welcome Corrin, a rising culinary star, to his Hampshire kitchen. During the segment, Corrin demonstrated a luxurious dish featuring madai fish, buttery callaloo, and an intricate champagne sauce. However, the atmosphere turned playful but tense when James tried to press Corrin for more details about his ingredients.

The secret ingredient revealed — almost

As Corrin walked viewers through his champagne sauce recipe, he explained its unusual preparation method. "I use very good quality champagne," Corrin said. "I don't see why I would want to cook that out. So, I just infuse cucumber, shiso, bronze fennel, and shallot into champagne and cream."

James, intrigued by the chef's fresh approach, couldn't resist asking: "So there's a combination of two things in here. What's this in this little magic pot?" Corrin revealed it was dashi powder, a seasoning often used in Japanese cuisine. But when James pushed for more information, Corrin playfully refused.

"Are you going to give it away?" James asked. Corrin, with a grin, replied: "No, not really." Laughter erupted on set as James quipped: "You can have the champagne sauce, but not the rest of it."

Fans react to Corrin's debut

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Corrin's appearance. Many took to social media to praise the chef for his talent and charisma.

"Corrin was amazing on the show today. What a talent!" wrote one fan on Twitter. Another said: "Loved seeing a fresh face on Saturday Morning! Corrin is superb." A third added: "That champagne sauce looked incredible. Corrin was a great addition to the line-up."

James Martin's Saturday Morning continues to shine

The light-hearted exchange added another memorable moment to James Martin's Saturday Morning. Known for his easy-going hosting style and ability to bring out the best in his guests, James seemed to enjoy the playful rivalry with Corrin.

The show, which combines recipes, guest appearances, and scenic views from James' countryside home, continues to be a weekend favourite. Fans can look forward to more culinary surprises when the programme returns next Saturday at 9:30am on ITV.

James Martin's Saturday Morning is available to stream on ITVX.