James Martin halts Saturday Morning to make major wedding announcement

During the latest episode of the popular ITV show Saturday Morning, James Martin took a moment to congratulate his guest, Alysia Greenwood, on her recent wedding.

The celebrity chef, 51, welcomed Alysia to the show as she joined him in the kitchen to share her expertise in foraging. But before they got into the cooking, James paused the show to acknowledge her new marital status, leaving viewers pleasantly surprised.

As he introduced her to the programme, James stopped to acknowledge her name change, admitting he was struggling to adjust.

"We are about to be taught some exciting facts about free food from the top Yorkshire forager, Alysia Greenwood," he said, before turning to Alysia with a smile.

"I am not going to get the hang of this. I have been calling you Alysia Vasey for years now."

He then made the big announcement, saying: "Congratulations! Married… ring?" to which Alysia proudly replied: "Married, better foraging name, Greenwood."

Laughing at her response, James quipped: "Is that the reason why?" Alysia jokingly replied: "Sole reason."

The chef continued: "Basically, first of all, congratulations, and you have not stopped while you have been doing that because you have something quite interesting with us that you want to use."

Following the light-hearted exchange, Alysia got to work demonstrating an unusual ingredient she had brought along – a tangerine root.

She explained how she had foraged for it in a swamp before bringing it to the Saturday Morning kitchen. But despite her enthusiasm, James was hesitant to give it a try.

Encouraging the host to taste it, Alysia said: "Do you want to have a lick?" James quickly replied: "Not really, no. I've put it in here. When it is in here, it tastes really good."

The ingredient was used to create a Tangerine Crème Caramel, which was met with great praise from the studio guests.

Fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on both the sweet wedding moment and Alysia's fascinating food knowledge.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I was fascinated by Alysia's history of the tangerine root. It's nice to have something a bit different on a cooking show! Congratulations to Alysia on her wedding."

Another posted: "Alchemy, foraging, and experimenting with new foods and flavours are the heart of cooking. Love this!"

A third said: "@AlysiaVasey is always the star attraction on @sat_jamesmartin @jamesmartinchef."

One fan commented: "The lady with the roots provided the most entertaining explanation of any guest you've ever had on."

James has been a fixture on Saturday Morning since 2017, bringing viewers delicious recipes and guest interviews each week.

The chef recently revealed he is heading off on his latest live tour, where he will be taking his culinary skills to audiences across the UK.

Meanwhile, his popular ITV show continues to draw in fans, with exciting guest chefs and celebrity appearances each week.

Saturday Morning with James Martin airs every Saturday at 9:30am on ITV.