Antiques Road Trip shares major show update after series 30 ends

The latest series of Antiques Road Trip has drawn to a close and while fans will be sad to see another set of episodes come to an end, it won't be long before the popular BBC series is back on our screens.

The show's official social media account shared an exciting update on Sunday, revealing that series 31 is already in the works.

Alongside a snap of experts Tahmina Ghaffar and David Harper, the caption read: "Thanks for watching Antiques Road Trip! This series might be over, but don’t worry, Series 31 is already 'work in progress'! Stay tuned for more antiques adventures!"

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Yaaay Series 31 is already 'work in progress'! Already looking forward to watching it," while a viewer from across the pond added: "Whew! You had us worried there for a moment! We LOVE you guys here in the States!"

WATCH: Meet the Antiques Road Trip presenters

The news of the show's renewal was announced back in February. The popular series, which began back in 2010, will return with 20 new episodes later this year. Production is already underway.

© Izzie Blamer on Antiques Road Trip Filming for series 31 of Antiques Road Trip is underway

The Travelling Auctioneers, which launched in 2022 and recently aired its third series, has also been recommissioned and will return for a fourth, 20-episode outing.

© BBC Tahmina Ghaffar is a new face on the show

Antiques expert Izzie Balmer, who stars in both shows, shared her delight in a statement. "Filming these shows is truly the highlight of my year, so I'm delighted that they're both coming back for more riveting journeys and heartwarming stories on BBC One," said the jewellery specialist.

© BBC / STV Studios Bargain Hunt star Danny Sebastian joined the show in series 30

"I meet so many people out and about who tell me how much Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers mean to them," she continued. "These are reliable, comforting shows that, even after so many series, continue to deliver fresh twists and surprise even the most ardent of viewers. We love making them just as much as the audience loves watching them – so roll on the new series!"

Izzie appears on Antiques Road Trip alongside an array of other presenters, including Mark Hill, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Irita Marriott, Philip Serrell and more.

Bargain Hunt star Danny Sebastian joined the line-up for series 30, alongside newcomer Tahmina Ghaffar.

Antiques Road Trip is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.