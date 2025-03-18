Who is Robin Roberts' GMA replacement as star returns to sporting roots

Robin Roberts has swapped Good Morning America's New York studio for sunny Miami, where she's reporting on the first championship in Unrivaled history which saw Rose Basketball Club take home the prize.

Meanwhile, George Stephanopoulos held down the fort in New York alongside Whit Johnson and Mary Bruce, who sat in Robin's usual spot behind the GMA desk at the start of the show. But who is Mary and where have you seen her before? Keep reading for all you need to know about the host.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George Stephanopoulos and GMA co-stars talk best moment at work

Who is Mary Bruce?

Mary is the chief White House correspondent for ABC News. The journalist is based in Washington, D.C. and often appears on Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline and 20/20.

© ABC/Pawel Kaminski Mary Bruce is the chief White House correspondent for ABC News

She regularly fills in as a co-anchor on GMA when the main hosts are away, and also appears on ABC News Live programs and ABC News Radio.

© @marykbruce/X Mary is based in Washington, D.C.

Mary, who hails from Washington, D.C, has covered a number of major political events during her time as chief White House correspondent, including President Biden's reelection and exit from the 2024 campaign. She also interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris after she became the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election race.

Before becoming a correspondent, Mary worked as a segment producer for This Week with George Stephanopoulos, where she produced interviews with the 2008 presidential candidates and worked on the ABC presidential debates. She joined ABC News in 2006.

© ABC via Getty Images Mary often fills in for the main anchors

Mary's life off-camera

Mary shares two children with her husband, whom she likes to keep out of the spotlight. The pair have been married for over a decade, having tied the knot in 2013.

After welcoming her second child, a daughter named Eve, in 2021, Mary opened up about life with two kids during an interview with PEOPLE. "Two kids is definitely an adjustment," she said. "It's man-to-man defense in our house now!"

She added that it took her son "a little while to get used to the idea" of having a little sister but he quickly became "a very sweet, protective big brother".

In 2023, Mary marked a milestone moment in her children's lives when she sent them off to Kindergarten and nursery for the first time. "And they're off! Kindergarten (?!) and my baby's first day of nursery school," she penned in the caption. "They handled it like total pros. Mom, however, is not ok."