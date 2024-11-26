Somara Theodore makes emotional social media return with major life update after 'season of incredible loss'

Somara Theodore is ready to open up about her difficult year, and reflect on how she "survived" it all.

For the past year, though she has appeared on television weekly as part of Good Morning America's weekend program, the weather anchor has been completely absent from social media.

Now, she's ready for her comeback, and sharing for the first time all that she had to overcome, including the death of her little sister, and the end of her marriage to Carl C. Scott.

Somara took to Instagram on Wednesday for the first time in a year, and shared a video and portrait from a recent photoshoot to commemorate her comeback, announcing she was "back to find reasons to smile and share with you all I've learned."

She then wrote in her caption: "Back against a wall, hands tied, taking punches to the gut trying not to fold… that's the best depiction of this year off of social media."

"My mother once said 'My daughter is like a shattered window that never quite fell out of the window pane,'" and noted: "Unfortunately she hit the nail on the head."

She went on: "Holding it in and holding it together comes with the territory of survival sometimes. This has been a season of incredible loss, stress, heartbreak and transformation."

"I've moved twice in 7 months. I've grappled through the death and burial of my 29-year-old sister. I've held myself gracefully through my divorce. Dealt with external and internal injuries. And 3 of those happened inside of 10 days," she then shared.

Somara further detailed: "I listened to people question and doubt me when I was at my lowest. With fear, shame, guilt, depression and hopelessness always at my heels, I fought for the smile that rests on my face. I've learned so many lessons, some still difficult to swallow."

However hard her year was though, she then added: "This full year off of social media and looking inward has given me such perspective and quiet but I'm glad to come back and share my love for weather, art, fashion, marvel and music with you, my fellow earthlings."

"For all those who showed up and supported me in my darkest hours, you all have been the light beacon I followed out of that dark tunnel. Love you all deeply," she concluded.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their support, with her colleague Ginger Zee commenting a silver heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "I'm so sorry for your year of heartbreak and the loss of your sister. Yes, you're handling it with grace and are strong! Welcome back," and: "It's so good to see your sweet face beautiful. Sending all the love to you," as well as: "Sending you love."