George Stephanopoulos kicks off birthday with proud tease to Michael Strahan on GMA — see why

Michael Strahan may be the big football star at ABC, but on Monday, it was George Stephanopoulos getting a Super Bowl trophy!

Monday, February 10 marked not only the day after the Super Bowl — famously one of the most popular days across the country to call in sick to work — but also the former White House communications director's 64th birthday.

And as he rang it in surrounded by his Good Morning America colleagues, he had both a birthday and a successful bet to celebrate.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George Stephanopoulos receives exciting news live on air

On Monday, the GMA anchors capped off the broadcast by going over who everyone had bet on winning the Super Bowl — in a surprising upset, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs, who spent much of the game at 0, 40-22 — and George bet on the Eagles winning 35-28.

Rebecca Jarvis and Sam Champion also voted in favor of the Eagles, and as they all gathered on set the following morning, Robin Roberts congratulated George for having the best Super Bowl prediction.

In honor of his successful bet, he was handed a shiny Super Bowl trophy, and he was quick to tease Michael — who was still reporting from New Orleans — over it, telling the cameras: "Michael, look what I have right now!"

© Getty Images Michael spent the weekend working from the Super Bowl in New Orleans

Michael himself spent 15 years — his entire NFL career — with the New York Giants, and won the Super Bowl once, in 2008, against the New England Patriots, before retiring that year.

"And on your birthday! It's George's birthday everyone!" Robin then announced, as fellow hosts Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee joined in on celebrating him.

© Instagram George's wife Ali shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram

George was also celebrated over on Instagram by his wife Ali Wentworth, who he married in 2001, and who took to the social media app to share a round of sweet family photos.

© Instagram The couple share two duaghters

Among the photos were selfies of the couple on previous vacations, with their two daughters, Harper and Elliott, ringing in different milestones through the years, and a couple of sweet snaps with their family dog.

© Dominik Bindl They have been married since 2001

"Happy Birthday to my everything!!!!!" Ali endearingly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Happy healthy birthday to my favorite trustworthy journalist [and] author," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday to your wonderful husband!" and: "Happy birthday @gstephanopoulos have a wonderful time," as well as: "Happy birthday, you guys are a beautiful couple."