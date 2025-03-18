Ludwig star reveals major update about season 2 release

Ludwig was a huge hit for BBC, and it sounds like we won't have too long to wait for season 2! David Mitchell has shared some details about the new episodes, and it can't come soon enough!

Chatting to The Hollywood Reporter, David revealed: "The scripts are being written now, and it wouldn’t help viewers to know more than that! We will be shooting this year."

WATCH: The trailer for BBC drama Ludwig

He continued: "Our aim is to deliver more of the same: an ongoing, intriguing narrative alongside a self-contained mystery each week. Beyond that, I don’t know much more—and I’m under instructions not to say anything further! I like going into a show knowing the bare minimum because surprise is such a key part of entertainment."

The TV personality previously confirmed that the show would be back for season 2 on X, posting: "I'm delighted to say that Ludwig is returning for a second series. Thanks so much to everyone who watched series one. And if you didn't, you still can."

© Big Talk Studios / David Emery / BBC David Mitchell in Ludwig

The show is also set to air in the US, and speaking about audiences across the pond understanding cultural references, David quipped: "Even if you don’t get every reference, you’ll still understand the overall direction."

Speaking about his love for the show, he told HELLO! and other reporters: "I've always loved murder mysteries. Some of my happiest viewing memories are as a child watching Miss Marple with Joan Hickson and Inspector Morse. I think when it can have that comic spin as well, that's even better."

© Big Talk Studios/David Emery/BBC David Mitchell in Ludwig

In the show, David Mitchell stars as a professional puzzle designer who takes over his twin brother's identity after he goes missing to discover his whereabouts.

The official synopsis reads: "When John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor’s identical twin, James, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother’s identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts.

"John has never married, never had a family, and never really ventured further than his own front door. Without a computer, mobile phone, or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of ‘Ludwig’.

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin in Ludwig

"However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing—when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team, the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"