David Mitchell gives rare interview about being a dad

David Mitchell has opened up about fatherhood on The Jonathan Ross Show. The comedian, who is usually tight-lipped about his personal life, chatted about his three-year-old daughter, Barbara, and how she is "the best human being that has ever been born". The besotted dad, who welcomed Barbara with his wife, Victoria Coren Mitchell, in 2015, said: "I feel lucky to know her. She is three."

The Would I Lie to You panellist admitted that being a dad has made him "constantly worried", continuing: "Unfortunately, there is nothing like having a tiny child who's safety you are responsible for to make you worry. You really don't want the world to spin into the sun and explode. You thought you didn't want it before but you really don't want it [after having a child.] That is the real downside of parenthood, and I suppose any form of love, is it makes you fear more… I would say love is not a stress reduction exercise is it? What you want is a long period of bland contentment… I'm a family man. I've made bad choices and I am constantly worried."

David previously revealed that his daughter wasn't interested when he told her he voices the police officer Panda in the popular children's show, Peppa Pig. Speaking on Lorraine, he said: "I do the voice of police officer Panda in Peppa Pig and she loves Peppa Pig but she didn't notice it was me. I told her it was me. She was unimpressed." During the interview, David also spoke about future series of Peep Show, explaining: "We now felt we're now middle-aged men, we can't play young men just after university anymore. We've always said maybe in 20 years' time we'll return to them and see what's happened, or maybe 40 years' time when they're in an old people's home."

