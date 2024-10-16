Ludwig's David Mitchell talks show future and season 2

Ludwig star David Mitchell has his fingers crossed for a second season of the hit BBC crime drama, in which he stars as reclusive puzzle setter John Taylor, who poses as his identical twin brother James after he mysteriously goes missing.

If like us, you've already binge-watched all six episodes of the series, you'll be eager to find out whether David will be reprising his starring role for a second season. Keep reading for all we know…

WATCH: David Mitchell stars in Ludwig

What happened at the end of season one?

Warning! Spoilers for episode six ahead.

After Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin) was arrested for the shocking murder of police IT technician Holly, Simon revealed that he had overheard Holly speaking with John about their affair, giving Lucy a motive.

When Russell confronted John about the affair, he was unable to give an answer and finally unveiled his true identity.

© Big Talk Studios / David Emery / BBC Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder in Ludwig

After spending a night in a prison cell, the police enlisted John's help once again to solve the mystery and he quickly worked out that it was in fact Adam who was responsible for Holly's murder, clearing Lucy's name.

© Big Talk Studios / David Emery / BBC The series is set in Cambridge

With James still missing, Carol had John sign his brother's resignation forms, clearing him of any crimes.

In the final moments of the episode, John got closer to uncovering why his brother had disappeared after he left him a voicemail which led the puzzle setter to a secret storage unit containing files belonging to former journalist and conspiracy theorist Roger Sinclair. Teaming up with Lucy and her son Harry, the trio set out to discover what exactly James was investigating that was so dangerous he had to vanish.

© Colin Hutton David Mitchell stars in the series

The last shot saw James watching his family from the shadows.

Will Ludwig return with a series 2?

Ahead of the show's premiere, David told HELLO! and other press that he was hopeful for a second series.

When asked if the show would return, the Peep Show actor said: "That's certainly our hope that it will carry on, so fingers crossed."

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin plays Lucy

It's no surprise that David is keen to reprise his role in a second season given his lifelong love of murder mysteries. "I've always loved murder mysteries," he said, explaining what drew him to the series. "Some of my happiest viewing memories are as a child watching Miss Marple with Joan Hickson, and Inspector Morse. I think when it can have that comic spin as well, that's even better."

Ludwig is available on BBCiPlayer.