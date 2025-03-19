Downton Abbey star's new period drama based on acclaimed novel gets first look

Channel 4 has released a first look at its upcoming drama Trespasses, which tells a forbidden love story against the backdrop of the Troubles in 1970s Northern Ireland.

The series boasts an impressive cast led by Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing, Tuesday) as Cushla, a young woman whose "desire and dreams have been frustrated by the grind of daily life". She stars alongside Tom Cullen (The Gold, Downton Abbey) as controversial barrister Michael, and Gillian Anderson (Scoop, Sex Education) as Gina, Cushla's mother, a "glorious wreck" who is constantly sparring with her daughter.

Martin McCann (Blue Lights) also stars in the series, alongside Oisín Thompson (My Left Nut), Emily Taaffe (The Rising), Barry Ward (Bad Sisters), Lisa Dwyer Hogg (The Fall), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Frank Blake (Normal People), Gary Lydon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Lalor Roddy (Bodkin).

The four-parter is based on Louise Kennedy's acclaimed novel of the same name and is adapted for the screen by Ailbhe Keogan (Bad Sisters). Meanwhile, BAFTA award-winner Dawn Shadforth (Mood, Adult Material) directs the drama.

© Peter Marley / Channel 4 Cushla Lavery (Lola Petticrew) and Michael Agnew (Tom Cullen) in Trespasses

So, what is the drama about?

Set in a town outside Belfast in 1975, the story follows Catholic schoolteacher Cushla, who while working one night behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including the locally stationed soldiers, meets Michael, an older Protestant married man. Michael often "defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue Cushla", according to the synopsis.

It continues: "Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to one another.

"In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amidst the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between Cushla and Michael ignites and burns bright."

© Peter Marley / Channel 4 Gillian Anderson plays Gina Lavery

Filming wrapped in Belfast in December, with the series set to air on Channel 4 later this year.

When the series was first announced last year, Gillian, who is an executive producer, said she couldn't resist the opportunity to play Gina.

"I fell in love with Louise's stunning book when I read it in proof," said the actress.

© Stefan Hill / Channel 4 The series comes to Channel 4 in 2025

"I was immediately drawn to the tragi-comic creation that is Gina and couldn't resist when Louise asked me to play her. Reading Ailbhe's brilliant scripts confirmed how vividly this story could translate to screen and with Dawn at the helm and Lola and Tom alongside, I'm delighted to be part of the Trespasses family."

Trespasses comes to Channel 4 in 2025.