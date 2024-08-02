Downton Abbey and The Crown stars team up for period drama adapted from bestselling novel

Downton Abbey star Tom Cullen and The Crown's Gillian Anderson are teaming up for a new period drama for Channel 4 – and we're really looking forward to this one!

The four-part series, titled Trespasses, is adapted from Louise Kennedy's bestselling novel of the same name and tells of a "forbidden love story" set against the backdrop of the Troubles in 1970s Northern Ireland.

Bloodlands actress Lola Petticrew stars as Cushla, a "sparky young woman whose hopes and dreams have been frustrated by the grind of daily life", while Tom portrays barrister Michael.

© Nathan Magee Lola Petticrew will star as Cushla

Gillian, who will also serve as executive producer, plays Cushla's mum Gina, a "glorious wreck who is constantly sparring with her daughter".

Set in 1975 Belfast, the story follows the secret affair between Catholic schoolteacher Cushla and married Protestant Michael.

The full synopsis reads: "1975, in a town outside Belfast. Whilst working one night behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including the locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue Cushla. Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to one another.

© John Russo Tom Cullen will play lawyer Michael

"In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amidst the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between Cushla and Michael ignites and burns bright…"

While a release date has yet to be announced, we do know that filming begins in Belfast this autumn. Further casting details will be announced in due course.

Gillian said she was "immediately drawn" to her character when reading Louise's novel. "I fell in love with Louise's stunning book when I read it in proof," said the actress.

© Andreas Ortner Gillian Anderson is starring and executive producing

"I was immediately drawn to the tragi-comic creation that is Gina and couldn't resist when Louise asked me to play her. Reading Ailbhe's brilliant scripts confirmed how vividly this story could translate to screen and with Dawn at the helm and Lola and Tom alongside, I'm delighted to be part of the Trespasses family."

Screenwriter Ailbhe Keogan, who worked on Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters, described the show as "political, cinematic, sensual, moving, and, despite the heartbreak, ultimately hopeful". She said in a statement: "I am genuinely excited for the world to meet Cushla and Michael on screen. The whole scripting process has been remarkably pain-free as the team was guided by their love of Louise's stunning novel. It remained our creative lodestar throughout.

"We feel incredibly grateful to have been gifted the chance to bring the world within it to life, especially the unforgettable characters that populate Cushla and Michael's Belfast," added the writer.

WATCH: Screenwriter Ailbhe Keogan worked on Bad Sisters - watch the trailer

Meanwhile, Novelist Louise, whose book was shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction, added: "Watching Amanda Posey and the team develop Trespasses for television has been an utter joy. From Ailbhe Keogan's ear-perfect, sexy script to director Dawn Shadforth's gorgeously melancholic aesthetic vision, exceptional care has been taken to bring an authentic and beautiful version of my book to the small screen. I honestly could not have asked for more."