Downton Abbey star looks completely different in first look at Channel 4 period drama

Channel 4 has shared a first look at its new 80s-set drama, Brian and Margaret – and it looks gripping.

Starring Harriet Walter (Succession, Downton Abbey) and Steve Coogan (The Reckoning, Philomena), the two-part series portrays the final ever television interview of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and journalist Brian Walden, asking "whether the slow death of full-length political TV interviews puts modern democracy at risk".

While Harriet plays the formidable 'Iron Lady', Steve takes on the role of "much feared inquisitor" Brian, a BAFTA-winning journalist and former Labour MP who was best known for presenting ITV's political programme, Weekend World. Meanwhile, Academy Award nominee and BAFTA-winning Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena) is at the helm as director.

In one photo, Harriet is pictured in a navy blue ensemble and is sporting Margaret's signature hair quiff, while Steve wears a dark suit.

© Channel 4 / Matt Frost Steve Coogan as Brian Walden and Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher in Brian and Margaret

In another snap, Harriet is sitting in a dimly lit room at a desk in front of a wall featuring the words 'Strong and free', alongside a poster that says 'Vote for Margaret Thatcher'.

The series is penned by Sherwood and Quiz scribe James Graham and based on political editor and TV producer Rob Burley's book, Why is This Lying B****** Lying to Me?: Searching for the Truth on Political TV.

© Channel 4 / Matt Frost The series airs on Channel 4 next year

The official synopsis reads: "1989. When Brian and Margaret came together for their last-ever TV interview, little did they know they were about to embark on one of the most famous political exchanges of all time. The 45-minute showdown became a national talking point and set in train a series of events that ended with Margaret's resignation. Afterwards, they never spoke again…"

While a release date has not yet been announced, the two-parter comes to Channel 4 next year.

© Channel 4 / Matt Frost Steve plays 'much feared inquisitor' Brian

When the show was first announced back in June, Harriet said of her role: "I have to travel a great distance to reach Maggie Thatcher but with James's brilliant script, Stephen Frears to guide me and Steve Coogan to accompany me I have the dream team to help me achieve it."

Steve added: "It's great to be telling a story from the era of the sorely missed forensic interview - two giants of their time locking horns to determine the future of Britain. To act opposite Harriet Walter with a script by James Graham directed by Stephen Frears is a challenge of the very best kind!"

© Channel 4 / Matt Frost Harriet is known for her roles in Succession, Downton Abbey and Ted Lasso

Meanwhile, James teased the series as an "epic one of love and betrayal". "I think an audience will be surprised by a lot of it. I know I was," he said.