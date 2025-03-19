Apple TV+'s The Studio: everything to know about 'best TV show in years'

Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the very enthusiastic new head of Continental Studios, who is determined to make his new gig a success.

The synopsis reads: "As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

"With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."