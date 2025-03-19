Apple TV+'s The Studio: everything to know about 'best TV show in years'

The Studio is the latest brainchild of Seth Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg and follows a new movie studio head who has to deal with an increasing series of difficult situations, often featuring a host of A-list stars. The show has already been critically acclaimed among reviewers, so what is the fuss all about? Here's everything to know…
What is The Studio about?
Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the very enthusiastic new head of Continental Studios, who is determined to make his new gig a success.
The synopsis reads: "As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.
"With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."
When is it out?
The show's first two episodes will be released on 26 March, with episodes releasing weekly until the finale on 21 May. Watch the trailer here...
Who is in the cast?
The core team stars Superbad star Seth as Matt, alongside Schitt's Creek actress Catherine O'Hara as Patty, Agatha All Along actress Kathryn Hahn as Maya, Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn, and The Mindy Project's Ike Barinholtz as Sal.
If the cast wasn't impressive enough, there is an incredible list of A-list stars playing versions of themselves, including Paul Dano, Zac Efron, Zoë Kravitz, Martin Scorsese, Greta Lee, Charlize Theron, Olivia Wilde, Adam Scott, Steve Buscemi, and Anthony Mackie.
What are critics saying?
Rotten Tomatoes has given the show a 93% score, with IndieWire writing: "Rogen is doing his usual high-pitched panicked comedy, which still works quite well after all these years, but Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara bring the house down," while The Hollywood Reporter added: "For those willing to get on its frazzled wavelength, this is a strong contender for the best new comedy of 2025."
Observer's review reads: "The Studio and its actors commit to the bit more than most, and the result is a consistently enjoyable, impeccably crafted, and all-around great new comedy.
Taking to X, one person posted: "#TheStudio is one of the best comedy series I’ve ever seen. Saw the whole season in just one sitting. It’s sooo [expletive] good. Intelligent, hilarious & a love letter to all-Hollywood. It’s @Sethrogen’s best work & the cast/special guests are fantastic. My new favorite series," while another critic wrote: "THE STUDIO is the stuff of Film Twitter dreams.
"A sharply written, perfectly cast, and genuinely funny Hollywood satire loaded with self-referential humour, cameos, and references tailor-made for the Letterboxd crowd. The best thing Seth Rogen has done in years." Will you be watching?