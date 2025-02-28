Severance fans react to 'heartbreaking' episode 7 that some are calling a 'masterpiece'

Severance episode seven premiered on Friday, and fans have already taken to social media to discuss the shocking and heartbreaking themes of the episode, including the major revelations about Mark's mysterious 'late' wife, Gemma.

Although it was revealed in season one that some sort of version of Gemma was actually alive, in Lumon's headquarters and under the guise of Ms Casey, season two episode seven finally revealed what had really happened to Gemma - and it was worse than many fans had thought.

WATCH: Adam Scott, Britt Lower and John Turturro star

Instead of theories that it was a different version of Gemma, or that she was a clone, or had no idea who Mark was anymore, it turned out that Gemma was actually being kept as a prisoner as Lumon, and forced to undergo various terrible scenarios by a team of scientists who appear to be testing using the severed technology for various unpleasant scenarios including trips to the dentist and flying on a plane during turbulence.

Severance's Gemma was revealed to be trapped at Lumon

When she wasn't undertaking awful situations while severed, Gemma was very much still the version who Mark knew and loved, and attempted to escape her situation to get back to him. However, when entering the elevator, she turned into her 'Inny', Ms Casey, leading her to be recaptured - and fans were devastated.

© Apple TV+ Adam Scott in Severance

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Dichen Lachman. With just one episode created and embodied Gemma and her various innies from the ground up. All her remorse, grief, anger, and desperation laid barren. What an utterly masterful performance. Every single actor in this show deserves an Emmy. #severance."

Another person added: "Severance 2x07 is a masterpiece. Jessica Lee Gagné’s flawless debut redefines the most crucial piece of the story while also delivering an emotional & visual knockout. It straddles beauty & heartbreak in a way that will leave you soul-shattered. THE episode of the series."

© Apple TV+ Have you been enjoying the show so far?

A third person wrote: "That episode of severance was kinda the saddest thing i've ever watched in my life." Another person added: "Whoever directed this episode BRAVO this was haunting and beautiful and I am still crying please save my girl Gemma."