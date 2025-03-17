Apple TV+ series is already being hailed as 'the best TV show' in years - and it isn't even out yet

Are you ready for your next TV show obsession? Critics have taken to social media in droves to share their reaction to the upcoming Apple TV+ show The Studio - and it sounds like it is an absolute must-watch.

Created by Superbad pair Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the show stars the former as a movie studio's new head must grapple with the highs and lows of the movie making business in the modern world.

WATCH: Seth Rogen stars in The Studio

The synopsis continues: "As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

The Studio stars Seth Rogen and Katherine Hahn

"With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.”

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "#TheStudio is one of the best comedy series I’ve ever seen. Saw the whole season in just one sitting. It’s sooo fucking good. Intelligent, hilarious & a love letter to all-Hollywood. It’s @Sethrogen’s best work & the cast/special guests, is fantastic. My new favorite series!"





Another person added: "Apple TV+'s #TheStudio is absolutely perfect...I don’t know how else to describe it. Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O’Hara, and an incredible lineup of guest stars and filmmakers bring this inside-Hollywood story to life in a way I love so damn much."

A third person wrote: "I got early access to Apple’s #TheStudio and this may be the best comedy TV show I’ve seen in years. Not only so well written but SO well shot. HUGE cameos, particularly for movie nerds like me. @Sethrogen please write 10 more seasons."

Speaking to Esquire about his role as Matty Remick, Seth explained: "It’s a very funny role to me. Seeing the panic and the joy and the pride that comes with success, and the risk mitigation. How much they love visiting the set, and the tragedy of the fact that nobody wants them around—that’s inherently very funny."