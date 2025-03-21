Mary Beth Roe breaks silence on leaving QVC after 37 years

Iconic QVC host Mary Beth Roe is officially leaving the network after 37 years on March 21, and will celebrate her long and storied career in a special retirement episode.

Mary Beth spoke to Us Weekly about the forthcoming celebration, sharing that she handpicked loved ones to join her on the exciting day.

"There are some things planned that I have no idea about, and that's what scares me because I don't like a lot of surprises," she said.

"But I'm sure there'll be good surprises. However, I went to the person who's planning that show and said, 'Here are some of the people that I want there.'"

Joining her on My Time with Mary Beth – Retirement Celebration will be QVC home decorator Valerie Parr Hill, as well as a slew of familiar faces.

Mary Beth added that the final show will be a chance to showcase some of her favorite products and brands.

"It will all be products that I'm familiar with, that I like the brand, I like the person who is the guest," she said.

The veteran TV host shared that she wanted to take part in the retirement celebration "so that I would be surrounded by people I love." However, it will not take place in front of a live studio audience.

"I love our customers and I love meeting our customers," she continued. "But then I started thinking about how I may just have a meltdown, an emotional breakdown, and I thought, 'I don't want to do that from an audience.' So anyway, I said, 'No, let's not.'"

© Todd Oren Mary Beth will leave QVC on March 21 after 37 years

Mary Beth's fans took to social media to praise her decades of hard work on the channel, with one writing, "Such a beautiful woman & role model. What a legacy she leaves at QVC," while another added, "You have inspired all of us to become more of who we are based on your beautiful example. Love you!"

She first announced her retirement in June 2024, explaining that while it had been a "tough decision", ultimately, she wanted to spend more time with her family.

"I have four grandkids, and I don't want to regret missing out on their lives because I spent another year or two working," she said.

© Instagram She is retiring to spend more time with her family

"Plus, I always said to myself I will never leave my team until I feel like my team is strong and cohesive and just a great team of hosts, and it is right now."

As for her legacy at QVC, the proud grandmother wants to leave behind one of light and joy. "I always wanted to be a team player, and that's what I would hope they would think of: hard worker, but team player," Mary Beth admitted.

© Instagram The host shared that the QVC team was stronger than ever

"And I always wanted to be a light in the darkness, and whatever the darkness might be, just to lift up people's days."

She is not the only QVC veteran leaving the network in recent months; the audience said goodbye to Kerstin Lindquist in December after 13 years on the channel, while Jennifer Coffey also left in December after 13 years in her role.