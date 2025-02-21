Harrison Ford's surprising statement about retirement with Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford has been at the helm of Hollywood since the '60s, boasting a slew of iconic characters under his belt – including the likes of Indiana Jones and Han Solo in Star Wars.

At the age of 82, Harrison is still keen to sink his teeth into new and exciting roles that continue to challenge him as an actor. Having recently starred in two TV shows, 1923 and Shrinking, and recently wrapped Captain America: Brave New World, it looks like the actor is going nowhere.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Love Story Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has been married to his fellow actress wife Calista Flockhart for over a decade.

However, Harrison did open up about his pending retirement plans with his wife Calista Flockhart in an interview with Entertainment Tonight while gracing the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of 1923's Season Two.

In response to a question asking what would push him to retire and spend more time at home with his wife, the actor said: "When you forget my name."

© Getty Images The couple married in 2010

Harrison continued to discuss the upcoming seasons of 1923. He added: "It's great. It's a very strong season."

The star was also asked whether he would return to the hit TV show for a third season. "I just work here," he responded, with a shrug.

Harrison even made a joke about his jam-packed schedule when asked how he would describe this phase of his career. He replied: "Stupid."

© Paramount Harrison Ford in the TV show 1923

"A little bit too everywhere for my sensibilities."

However, the star is particularly drawn to compelling scripts that inspire him, fueling his passion to continue his acting journey. "I ran into a vein of really good writing, and I thought I'd take advantage of it, and I'm really glad I did," he said.

The 82-year-old Hollywood star plays Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the new Marvel film that hit cinemas on Valentine's Day.

© Getty Images Harrison has no plans to retire

Harrison and his wife, Calista, tied the knot in 2010 and share a bond for performing. Calista has been rehearsing for her latest off-Broadway show, an adaptation of Curse of the Starving Class.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Harrison shared whether his wife was a Marvel fan. "She thinks it's Mrs. Marvel," he said,

"She's not seen this movie."

© Paramount Pictures Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

The couple have opted for a quiet life away from the bustle of Hollywood as they reside in a stunning ranch in Wyoming that boasts over 800 acres of land.

The property was purchased by Harrison back in the early 1980s. The couple also owns an eye-watering $13 million mansion in Brentwood, California. Harrison and Calista's son, Liam Flockhart, moved back in with his parents after graduating in 2023 from Amherst College in Massachusetts.