Kelly Ripa's family trip to London ends in disappointment for son Joaquin as he learns hard lesson

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos quickly got onto the subject of London on Thursday's episode of Live, as celebrity guest Rita Ora paid them a visit.

The couple's only daughter Lola splits her time between the UK's capital and New York City, and the family go and visit her whenever they can.

They bonded over the impressive selection of vintage stores around the city, in particular Notting Hill.

VIDEO: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

Kelly and Mark revealed that during a recent trip with their son Joaquin, they went shopping, but their youngest learnt the hard way about the art of haggling.

Kelly began: "You're from London and you love the vintage stores, Notting Hill...." "Yes, I'm always looking around. I'm that friend that you can call [for vintage shopping advice], and patience - that's the key. I'm in there digging around."

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spoke about vintage shopping in London with Live guest Rita Ora

"That's where the treasures are," Kelly agreed. Mark then asked Rita if she ever negotiates during her shopping trips. "Embarrassingly, yes I do," she said. "It's a sport!" Mark agreed.

The Riverdale star then went on to explain Joaquin's experience of thrift shopping in London. "We went recently and our youngest son went to that area and came back with this really vintage bomber jacket."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's son Joaquin learnt a hard lesson during their shopping trip

"It didn't even look vintage to me, it looked familiar to me," Kelly joked.

Mark went on to recall that he had asked Joaquin if he had negotiated for the jacket, to which he responded: "No, are you supposed to negotiate?"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their children Michael and Lola

Kelly added: "Then he felt bad like he missed his opportunity!"

Kelly and Mark are often traveling to see their children. While Lola is based in London, Joaquin is studying in Michigan. They recently went to visit him at his campus in Ann Arbor to watch him star in a theatre production of "A Few Good Men," as well as celebrate his birthday.

© Kelly Ripa The family were recently together in Michigan for Joaquin's birthday

Their oldest son Michael, meanwhile, lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn - a little closer to their family home in the Upper East Side, which they recently opened their doors for an Architectural Digest feature.

Despite being one of America's most beloved couples, Kelly and Mark are incredibly down-to-earth, and have raised their children to be the same. Kelly previously opened up about her children's work ethic during a chat with Daily Mail.

She said: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."