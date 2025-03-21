Antiques Road Trip forced to stop as expert left in a massive panic

Filming of BBC's Antiques Road Trip came to an unexpected halt when antiques expert Mark Stacey was left in a panic after becoming trapped in a vintage lift.

Mark was competing against Christina Trevanion as they travelled the country seeking out hidden treasures. However, his antiques hunt took a dramatic turn during a visit to Macclesfield's historic Paradise Mill, a former silk factory dating back to 1862.

WATCH: Mark Stacey gets stuck in lift Antiques Road Trip

A worrying situation

© BBC Mark starts to panic as he gets stuck in a lift

As part of the episode, first aired in 2017, Mark ventured into the building's original 1930s lift to reach the upper floors. Despite initial reassurances from tour guide Derek, the antique lift suddenly stopped working, leaving everyone inside frantically calling for help.

A visibly worried Mark had earlier questioned the reliability of the lift, nervously asking Derek: "How old is the lift?" Derek casually responded: "1930s."

When Mark further asked whether it was operated manually, Derek assured him: "You do, all the time." However, Mark remained uneasy, exclaiming: "Don't tell me it breaks down!"

Panic sets in

© BBC Mark was rather worried on this week's episode of Antiques Road Trip

To Mark's horror, the lift did indeed malfunction moments later, causing instant alarm. Despite Derek insisting it had never happened before, Mark struggled to believe him, initially thinking the ordeal was an elaborate joke.

"Derek, please tell me you're joking?" Mark asked anxiously. Derek responded honestly: "I'm afraid it's the first time it's ever happened."

Seeking further reassurance, Mark turned to museum director Sue, who confirmed Derek's words, saying: "No, it's the first time it's ever happened."

Alarm and rescue

© BBC The lift on Antiques Road Trip broke down

With tensions rising, Derek activated the alarm, leaving Mark joking: "I can't believe it! We're stuck in a lift! Was that an alarm or an air raid warning?"

Narrator Tim Wonnacott playfully commented: "Crumbs. This is a bit of a pickle! Gosh, stuck in a lift with Mark Stacey. While they await rescue, let's zip back to Buxton. Don't worry dear viewers, they eventually managed to escape."

Thankfully, viewers later saw a relieved Mark emerge safely from the lift, humorously declaring: "I'm a hero really."

Mark Stacey's journey to TV fame

© BBC Mark couldn't believe what was happening

Before becoming a familiar face on Antiques Road Trip, Mark had an entirely different career, working as a residential social worker. His passion for antiques eventually led him to become a respected dealer, working for various prestigious auction houses.

Mark is now well known to BBC viewers, regularly appearing on popular antique programmes such as Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

Antiques Road Trip continues on BBC One, with past episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer.