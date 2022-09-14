Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Philip Serrell's family

Antiques Road Trip presenter Philip Serrell has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also appeared on Bargain Hunt and Flog It!.

MORE: Philip Serrell's surprising career before he was an auction expert

But away from his television roles, the 68-year-old can be found at home in Worcester with his family. Want to know more? Keep reading…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The biggest sale on Antiques Road Trip history will leave you gobsmacked

Who is Philip Serrell married to?

Philip has been happily married to his wife Briony for a number of years, although details on how and when they first met remain a mystery as Philip has never publicly spoken about his relationship.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip: meet the presenters' partners

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer makes candid comment about early career

Philip's daughter Clementine and wife Briony

However, Philip's daughter recently opened up about Briony in a Mother's Day post on Instagram - and revealed her surprising nickname! Alongside a sweet snap of the two of them, she wrote: "My mum, known to many as Pub, and someone who I am so lucky to have. She's happiest with a car or a Shetland, or both, and cannot bake to save her life- my gran taught me how to bake. We always have SO much fun, laugh until I cry kind of fun."

Does Philip Serrell have children?

Philip and Briony welcomed their only daughter, Clementine, in 1988. Now 33, she works as a personal trainer and also has a cake business side hustle named Batch 22.

She made headlines a few years ago after she and her father spoke out about her eating disorder, which has plagued her most of her adult life. Phillip shared a photo of her from when she was 28 during the height of her illness in comparison to a more recent snap of her looking healthier.

Clementine often shares photos on her Instagram of her family

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell talks daughter Clementine's battle with anorexia

Philip opened up about his daughter's struggle to the Mail Online back in 2016, saying: "As a dad, it's been very difficult, I've found it very hard to understand. I've spent 62 years enjoying eating, and it's very hard not to say, 'Just eat, it's easy.'"

He continued: "But Clementine has come through this on her own and I know she'd love to help others who are in a similar situation. Christmas is a very difficult time of year because people suffering with anorexia get booze and food shoved at them - and that's very hard to deal with."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox