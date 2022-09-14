﻿

Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Philip Serrell's family

The BBC presenter has worked on the show since 2016

Antiques Road Trip presenter Philip Serrell has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also appeared on Bargain Hunt and Flog It!.

But away from his television roles, the 68-year-old can be found at home in Worcester with his family. Want to know more? Keep reading…

Who is Philip Serrell married to?

Philip has been happily married to his wife Briony for a number of years, although details on how and when they first met remain a mystery as Philip has never publicly spoken about his relationship.

Philip's daughter Clementine and wife Briony

However, Philip's daughter recently opened up about Briony in a Mother's Day post on Instagram - and revealed her surprising nickname! Alongside a sweet snap of the two of them, she wrote: "My mum, known to many as Pub, and someone who I am so lucky to have. She's happiest with a car or a Shetland, or both, and cannot bake to save her life- my gran taught me how to bake. We always have SO much fun, laugh until I cry kind of fun."

Does Philip Serrell have children?

Philip and Briony welcomed their only daughter, Clementine, in 1988. Now 33, she works as a personal trainer and also has a cake business side hustle named Batch 22.

She made headlines a few years ago after she and her father spoke out about her eating disorder, which has plagued her most of her adult life. Phillip shared a photo of her from when she was 28 during the height of her illness in comparison to a more recent snap of her looking healthier.

Clementine often shares photos on her Instagram of her family

Philip opened up about his daughter's struggle to the Mail Online back in 2016, saying: "As a dad, it's been very difficult, I've found it very hard to understand. I've spent 62 years enjoying eating, and it's very hard not to say, 'Just eat, it's easy.'"

He continued: "But Clementine has come through this on her own and I know she'd love to help others who are in a similar situation. Christmas is a very difficult time of year because people suffering with anorexia get booze and food shoved at them - and that's very hard to deal with."

