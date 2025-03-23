The Chase viewers 'fed up' after noticing same problem following dramatic win

Viewers of ITV's The Chase were left feeling frustrated after noticing the same issue during Saturday’s celebrity special.

The quiz show, hosted by Bradley Walsh featured four celebrities competing to raise money for charity. Despite the excitement of a big cash win, fans were not impressed by the difficulty of the questions.

WATCH: Mark Chapman takes on cash builder questions on The Chase

Celebrities face Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace

© ITV Mark Champion on The Chase

Saturday’s episode (March 22) saw Bradley welcome newscaster Gillian Joseph, sports presenter Mark Chapman, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, and comedian Fred MacAulay. They competed against Shaun Wallace, known as 'The Dark Destroyer'.

Although Shaun is known as one of the toughest Chasers, viewers quickly pointed out that the celebrity contestants had easier questions than usual.

Fans took to social media to share their frustrations over what they considered overly simple questions.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Intelligent celebs with easier questions. They should smash this #thechase."

Another commented sarcastically: "Bradley actually said, 'Aw, well done' when the contestants got a question right. Taking time off their easy junior school questions #thechase."

A third viewer added angrily: "A six-year-old could answer these questions ffs #thechase."

Viewers criticise celebrities' choices

© ITV The Chase fans not happy with celebrities' choices

Fans were also annoyed that the celebrity contestants didn’t take higher risks with the cash offers.

One frustrated viewer wrote: "What's the point of these 'celebrities' going on The Chase and then not going for the highest offer? Go big or go home. It's not your money you're losing. Grow a pair and give it a go. You have nothing to lose #TheChase."

Despite this criticism, the celebrity team managed to reach the final round and secured an impressive £116,000 for their chosen charities.

Bradley Walsh's controversial kiss

© ITV Bradley Walsh on The Chase

This latest backlash comes shortly after viewers criticised host Bradley’s behaviour in another episode.

Bradley recently attracted attention after kissing contestant Cesare on the cheek. Cesare had just secured an £87,000 win after bravely opting for a higher offer.

Before Cesare’s final question, Bradley excitedly said: "I will kiss you if you get this right," before following through on his promise.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some complaining Bradley was overly enthusiastic and distracting.

One viewer pleaded: "Someone get help for Brad."

Another wrote: "Calm down, Brad! You're not the one playing for all that money!"

Contestants accused of playing it safe

© ITV The Chase fans thought contestants play it too safe

In the same episode, contestants Dawn and Colin were criticised by viewers after taking low cash offers from Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, building up a disappointing prize pot of just £3,000.

A third contestant, Laura, was eliminated early, leading to fans complaining about a lack of ambition among the players.

Viewers praised Cesare for finally showing some courage, choosing to play for a significantly higher amount of money.

Viewers frustrated by repeated problem

© ITV The Chase fans aren't too happy with the show

The issue of easy questions and contestants avoiding higher offers appears to be an ongoing frustration for regular viewers of The Chase.

Fans argue the simpler questions reduce the excitement of the game and take away from genuine competition.

As one viewer summed up: "They really need to sort out the difficulty level—these episodes are getting predictable."

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV1, with episodes also available to catch up on ITVX.