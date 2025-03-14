The Chase's Bradley Walsh left baffled by 'ridiculous' question

Bradley Walsh was left completely baffled by a question on The Chase that even had quiz genius Jenny Ryan stumped.

During Monday night's episode, contestants Susan, Jamahl, Ali, and Spencer went head-to-head with Jenny—known as 'The Vixen'—hoping to take home some cash.

However, it was one particular question about Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame that left both Bradley, 64, and Jenny scratching their heads.

WATCH: The Chase's Bradley Walsh baffled by 'ridiculous' question

Bradley stunned by the Walk of Fame cost

© ITV The Chase contestant angers viewers

Bradley asked contestant Susan: "As of 2023, what was the fee for having a star on the Walk of Fame?"

He gave three options: $750, $7,500 or $75,000.

Susan quickly chose the highest amount of $75,000, believing the fee would naturally be expensive. Jenny hesitated, admitting she wasn't certain about the answer.

"I'm going high," Jenny said. "I think those people can afford it."

Bradley disagreed, confidently guessing: "I don't think it's that. I think it's B."

But Bradley was proven wrong—the correct answer was indeed the highest option of $75,000. Jenny, surprisingly, had agreed with Bradley and also answered incorrectly.

Fans react to 'ridiculous' revelation

© ITV Viewers were baffled by this question on The Chase

Viewers at home were equally surprised to learn the truth about Hollywood's famous landmark. Many quickly shared their disbelief on social media.

One fan tweeted: "Well I never knew you paid for a Hollywood Walk of Fame star! You learn something new every day! #TheChase."

Another viewer found it absurd, saying: "Buying your own star on the Walk of Fame—ridiculous! #TheChase."

A third viewer humorously added: "It's the equivalent of the blue tick on Twitter. Fame is a tradeable commodity now! #TheChase."

A fourth summed up their feelings succinctly: "Ridiculous answer. #TheChase."

Low offer controversy frustrates viewers

© ITV Jenny Ryan on The Chase

This surprising question followed another controversial moment in a recent episode, when several contestants opted for low offers, causing viewers to become frustrated.

On Thursday, Bradley introduced contestants Carol, Fuad, Victoria, and Anthony, who took on chaser Paul Sinha.

Carol earned a respectable £4,000 in the cash builder but surprisingly chose the lowest offer of £1,000. She explained her decision, saying: "I want the best chance of getting back there."

Although Carol made it safely through to the final chase, Paul criticised the decision: "That one surprised me. You are better than that."

Fuad followed Carol's lead and also chose the low offer of £500 despite earning £2,000 in the cash builder round.

Paul sarcastically commented: "What an exciting team this is turning out to be."

Fans express annoyance

© ITV This contestant was baffled with a question on The Chase

Fans of The Chase quickly took to social media, annoyed by the team's low-risk strategy.

One viewer complained: "The Chase is getting boring now, with almost everyone taking low offers."

Another viewer vented their frustration: "No!! £1,000 low offer taken by seat 1! Why are ITV still casting useless players who opt for the stupid meaningless low offer! Come on now!"

A third added passionately: "This is completely unacceptable! Please stop casting people who take the low offers, ITV! I HAVE HAD ENOUGH!"

Final chase disappointment

© Shutterstock Bradley Walsh reveals why he would quit The Chase

Unfortunately for the team, their low-risk approach didn’t lead to success. Victoria, who bravely stuck with her £7,000, was caught by Paul before reaching the final chase.

Anthony, Carol, and Fuad then faced Paul with a total of 16 points, but Paul easily caught them.

Viewers hoping for change

© Shutterstock Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see if future contestants take bigger risks. Meanwhile, The Chase remains a viewer favourite, known for surprising revelations and dramatic moments.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.