The Chase fans plead with Bradley Walsh to 'please stop' after he kisses contestant

Fans of The Chase were left stunned and took to social media to plead with host Bradley Walsh after he kissed a contestant during Tuesday’s (18 March) episode.

The surprising moment unfolded when Bradley became visibly excited by contestant Cesare, who dramatically turned the game around after a slow start for the team.

WATCH: The Chase contestant earns £5k in the cash builder round

Viewers frustrated by low offers

Initially, fans were left disappointed as players Dawn and Colin opted for very low offers from Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty. Dawn brought just £1,000 back to the team, while Colin added only £2,000.

Things worsened when player Laura was eliminated by Anne, prompting viewers to express frustration about the cautious gameplay.

Cesare saves the day

However, contestant Cesare changed the team’s fortunes by bravely accepting a staggering £87,000 high offer, despite scoring only £2,000 in his cash builder round.

Bradley, clearly thrilled by Cesare's bold move, jokingly promised: "I will kiss you if you get this right." When Cesare secured the impressive win, Bradley kept his word, giving the contestant a celebratory kiss on the cheek.

Fan reaction divides viewers

While some viewers praised Cesare’s daring gamble, others felt Bradley’s enthusiasm was excessive and distracting.

One fan wrote on social media: "Someone get help for Brad," while another added: "Calm down, Brad! You're not the one playing for all that money!"

Another viewer begged: "Bradley Walsh, please stop kissing contestants! This is too much!"

Debate over prize fairness

Cesare’s success pushed the team's total prize fund up to an impressive £90,000, which meant each remaining player stood to win £30,000.

However, this didn’t sit well with some fans, who argued that Dawn and Colin hadn’t contributed enough to justify sharing such a large prize.

On X (formerly Twitter), one viewer wrote: "No way should Dawn and Colin get £30k each for barely contributing," while another agreed: "It doesn't seem fair—Cesare did all the hard work!"

Cesare addresses the debate

Cesare himself took to social media after the episode aired, offering insight into his strategic approach to the game.

He explained: "Due to how offers are made, #TheChase's best strategy is often to go low-low-low-high. The last high offer is usually very tempting to lure in the final contestant. High risk, high reward."

He then humorously acknowledged the risk, adding: "Having said that, best strategy doesn't always equate to a win."

Mixed reaction continues

Despite the debate over gameplay tactics, most viewers agreed it was one of the most exciting episodes in recent memory.

Fans praised Cesare's courage, with one tweeting: "Cesare is the hero we needed tonight—made it worth watching!"

Another said: "Cesare deserved that kiss from Brad! Finally, someone taking a risk."

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV and ITVX.