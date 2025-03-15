Beat the Chasers breaks record with eye-watering prize money

Beat the Chasers broke its own records on Friday night by offering a staggering cash prize during a special celebrity edition.

Former West Ham footballer Carlton Cole was among several celebrities taking on Britain’s toughest quiz team, hoping to win money for charity.

The ITV show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, delivered its highest-ever prize offer, an incredible £500,000.

Carlton Cole stunned by huge offer

© ITV Carlton Cole on Beat The Chasers on ITV

Carlton successfully answered five questions correctly in his cash builder round. This impressive start earned him the opportunity to face all five chasers—Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis.

Both Carlton and Bradley were visibly shocked when the enormous top offer was revealed as £500,000—a record-breaking figure for the popular quiz.

Bradley remarked in disbelief: "I’ve never seen anything like it!"

Despite the tempting top prize, Carlton chose a safer option of £25,000. He was playing for the West Ham United Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting knife crime and poverty.

Carlton’s brave attempt

© ITV/Shutterstock Carlton Cole and Bradley Walsh on Beat the Chasers on ITV

Unfortunately, Carlton’s round didn't go as planned. He stumbled over several answers and was caught by the chasers, ultimately leaving the show with just £1,000 for his charity.

Fans praised his effort on social media, with one viewer tweeting: "Good effort by Carlton! It’s much harder than it looks #BeatTheChasers."

Another commented: "Feel gutted for Carlton, he deserved better!"

Claire Richards triumphs in nail-biting round

© ITV The Chasers on Beat The Chasers

Steps singer Claire Richards also took on the chasers, playing to raise funds for Marie Curie cancer care.

Claire boldly opted for the £15,000 offer, delivering an impressive performance under pressure.

In a nail-biting finale, Claire managed to beat the chasers with just one second left on the clock, leaving her visibly emotional.

Through tears, Claire described the victory as "a dream come true."

Fans flocked to congratulate the star on social media, with one writing: "Well done, Claire! Didn't think she'd do it, amazing effort!"

Another added: "@_ClaireRichards congratulations—you were absolutely brilliant! I was screaming at the TV #BeatTheChasers girl power."

Previous record holder

© Shutterstock Darragh Ennis, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace on The Chase

While the recent £500,000 prize offer is the largest in the show's history, the biggest sum ever won on the show is £100,000.

Last month, Jamie, a hairdresser from London, set the show's winnings record by taking home the £100,000 prize.

Jamie made the bold choice to go up against all five chasers, confidently telling Bradley: "I think I can beat five chasers."

© ITV/Shutterstock Carlton Cole with Bradley Walsh on Beat The Chasers

He correctly answered his final question, identifying 'goldfish' as the type of pet associated with 'comet and fantail' varieties, securing his impressive win.

Fans were thrilled for Jamie, with one viewer writing: "Huge congrats Jamie on winning £100,000 on tonight’s #BeatTheChasers—you've been amazing. Enjoy every penny!"

Beat the Chasers continues to captivate audiences, regularly trending on social media as viewers celebrate wins and commiserate losses.

The show's combination of celebrity contestants, intense competition, and substantial cash prizes ensures its continued popularity.

Beat the Chasers airs on ITV and is available to stream on ITVX.